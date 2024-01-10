Island sheriff court staffing issues should be resolved in spring – Constance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Island sheriff court staffing issues should be resolved in spring – Constance

By Press Association
Justice Secretary Angela Constance said the issues should be resolved by the spring (PA)
Justice Secretary Angela Constance said the issues should be resolved by the spring (PA)

Staffing problems which led to island sheriff court jury trials being moved to the mainland should be resolved in the spring, Justice Secretary Angela Constance has said.

However she described the performance of private contractor GEOAmey as “utterly unacceptable”.

Since last summer, staffing issues at the prisoner escort service have affected trials due to call at Stornoway, Lerwick, Portree and Lochmaddy sheriff courts.

Asked about the issue at Holyrood, Ms Constance said there had recently been progress with a “slowdown in staff attrition and improved staff numbers”.

She added: “Assurances have been given by GEOAmey that they will be able to properly resource the courts from spring 2024.”

Responding to questions from the Greens’ Arianne Burgess, Ms Constance said: “There’s no doubt about it, the performance of GEOAmey has been utterly unacceptable and has had huge impacts across the justice system.”

She said the company’s performance would “definitely” be considered in discussions around the future of prisoner transport.