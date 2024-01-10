Residents of evacuated Bristol tower block able to return in February – council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Residents of evacuated Bristol tower block able to return in February – council

By Press Association
A view of Barton House, Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
A view of Barton House, Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

Hundreds of residents who were evacuated from a Bristol tower block have been told they will be able to return home next month.

Around 400 people who live in Barton House in the Barton Hill area of the city were told to pack a bag of clothes and leave on November 14, following surveys which identified structural issues.

On Wednesday, residents attended a meeting with Marvin Rees, the mayor of Bristol, as well as structural engineers and representatives from Avon Fire and Rescue Service at City Hall.

Mr Rees said work was under way to secure the safety of the building, including the installation of a central fire alarm system and additional fireproofing in parts of the site.

Water testing also needs to be carried out in unoccupied flats to check for legionella bacteria.

Mr Rees said: “There are contractors in place, either carrying out these works already or prepared to begin immediately, as we continue to move at pace to make the block safe.

“The residents of individual flats are being approached to gain permission to carry out works in their properties.

“This is a vital part of how quickly we can move to complete these works and any delay in gaining access will impact on our plans to support residents to move back into Barton House by February 23.

“We are now in a place where we can have a high level of confidence that the structure of Barton House is safer than we thought back in November, but not yet safe for residents to return.”

During the meeting, residents were told of two main safety concerns which led to the evacuation of the block in November.

These were firstly that some structural ties connecting the floors and walls were potentially missing, with concrete cover that protects the building’s metal reinforcement thought to have been too thin.

However, on Wednesday, the council said that the structural ties had been identified as being in place and in “good order”.

It added that further investigation of the concrete cover found the thickness to be “generally good throughout the building”.

There was a layer of blockwork or cement in place where the cover was at its thinnest, the council said.

Engineers identified a third safety measure – steel sections in key locations – to provide support for the structure in the event of a fire or explosion.

Additional fireproofing will be installed on these steel beams in 42 flats to increase the protection for the metalwork, the council said.

It added that it was still awaiting final survey reports from engineers, which will be published once received.