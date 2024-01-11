‘Tories at risk of being swept away as coastal seats swing behind Labour’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Tories at risk of being swept away as coastal seats swing behind Labour’

By Press Association
Voters in coastal communities have consistently backed election winners, and now appear to have swung behind the Labour Party, according to a think tank (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Voters in “bellwether” coastal seats have swung back behind the Labour Party after supporting Boris Johnson’s Conservatives in 2019, a think tank has claimed.

People living within five miles of the sea said they would vote for Labour over the Tories by a margin of 44% to 24%, with the Liberal Democrats on 11%, according to a poll carried out by think tank Labour Together.

Coastal communities have disproportionately backed winning causes over the last 40 years, with three-quarters supporting Margaret Thatcher in 1987 before Tony Blair doubled Labour’s number of seaside seats in 1997.

Most coastal seats supported Brexit and around 70% voted Conservative in 2019.

That position now appears to have reversed again, with Labour enjoying a net favourability rating of 7% among coastal voters, while the Tories have slumped to minus 32%.

The results of the survey represent a boost for Labour in an area recently described by centre-right think tank Onward as “the forgotten battleground that could decide the next election”.

The think tank warned in September that coastal communities are “in crisis” due to deindustralisation and a decline in tourism, leaving them among the poorest areas in the country.

Josh Williams, director of strategy at Labour Together, said: “Where the coast goes, the country follows.

“Take a look at the polls now and the story is clear: the tide is turning, and the Tories are at risk of being swept away.”

The same survey found that Labour enjoys a four-point lead over the Conservatives in rural constituencies, and an overall lead of 21 points.

The Labour Together poll surveyed 4,981 British adults between October 27 and November 1.