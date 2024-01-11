Response to ITV Post Office drama ‘shows power of factual content’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Response to ITV Post Office drama ‘shows power of factual content’

By Press Association
Seb Carrington said the ITV Post Office drama shows the power of TV (Yui Mok/PA)

Actor and creator Seb Carrington has spoken of the importance of TV factual dramas following the “incredible public response” to Mr Bates Vs The Post Office.

The ITV show, starring Toby Jones, Will Mellor, Monica Dolan and Julie Hesmondhalgh, has shone a light on how subpostmasters were wrongly convicted over money which was missing due to faulty Horizon accounting software.

The Crown star Carrington, 31, is hoping the power of the ITV drama will lead to more TV factual dramas being commissioned, including his own about the infected blood scandal.

“Since the Post Office scandal, everyone is thinking why do we not have a TV drama about the infected blood scandal so now we can go back and double down on our convictions,” he told the PA news agency.

“A TV drama goes into people’s living rooms, it goes into their lives, and you’re made to sit and live with these characters for quite a few hours, which is a substantial amount of time, much longer than just reading a newspaper article.

“And through that time, you get to see the the layer-upon-layer of scandal and the impact it has emotionally and physically on these victims.”

Carrington, who has also appeared in the West End, said he has haemophilia and so did his brother James, who contracted hepatitis through the scandal in the 1980s, but later died in a car accident.

Despite having his own experiences, Carrington’s TV drama is based around the boys who contracted hepatitis at Treloar’s College, a school for disabled children with a facility on site for haemophiliacs.

Toby Jones stars as Alan Bates in the ITV drama (Suzan Moore/PA)

Carrington said he reached out to a number of commissioners, including the BBC, but it was felt “there wasn’t much space for more factual dramas on their slate”.

He told PA he has got “so much hope” for the future of TV factual dramas “given the incredible public response” to Mr Bates Vs The Post Office.

“I think it’s brilliant that they’ve had this effect,” he said. “I’m delighted for the victims, they’ve been fighting for justice themselves for so long.

“It’s a shame in some ways that it takes a TV drama to force politicians to do the right thing.

“But it seems these days politicians will only do the right thing when it’s in public knowledge and therefore, in some ways, reflecting well on the politician.”