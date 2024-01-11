Yousaf rejects invitation to appear before Westminster committee

Humza Yousaf will not appear before Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee, he has said in a letter to its convener.

The First Minister was invited alongside all of his predecessors to appear before the panel to discuss relations between the Scottish and UK governments during their time in office.

Henry McLeish, Jack McConnell, Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon have all agreed to appear, but Mr Yousaf said his commitments as First Minister do not allow him the time to do so.

In a letter to convener Pete Wishart, Mr Yousaf said: “Unfortunately, due to my extensive commitments as First Minister, I am unable to accept the invitation to appear before the committee.

“As the committee is aware, I am accountable to the Scottish Parliament for the decisions and actions of the Scottish Government.

Humza Yousaf is grilled by opposition leaders and other MSPs each week during First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood (PA)

“Sessions such as weekly First Minister’s Questions and my evidence sessions with the Scottish Parliament Conveners Group are an important feature of my commitment to ensuring that the Parliament can fully discharge its essential scrutiny function.”

Mr Yousaf said Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson has accepted an invitation to appear before the committee in March.

Responding, Mr Wishart said: “It’s disappointing that the First Minister isn’t able to give evidence to the committee, citing a similar outlook to previous serving first ministers – that his primary responsibility, while in office, is to the Scottish Parliament.

“The invitation remains open if Mr Yousaf’s availability changes.”

Before leaving office, Ms Sturgeon caused consternation in the committee when she declined an invitation to appear, also citing a full diary.

She did appear on ITV’s Loose Women and gave a speech to the Royal Society of Arts in her final weeks as first minister last year.