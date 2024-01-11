Mental health issues linked to costs crisis see more claim benefits, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Mental health issues linked to costs crisis see more claim benefits, MSPs told

By Press Association
MSPs heard from the Scottish Fiscal Commission (Jane Barlow/PA)
MSPs heard from the Scottish Fiscal Commission (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mental health conditions stemming from the cost-of-living crisis may be causing an increase in people going on to disability benefits, MSPs have heard.

The Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC) also suggested rising costs are leading to people applying for different benefits than they would otherwise.

While these trends are being seen across the UK, the Scottish Government’s approach to disability benefits means the rate of increase has been higher north of the border.

SFC chairman Professor Graeme Roy and other officials gave evidence to Holyrood’s Social Justice Committee on Thursday.

They referred to their recent forecast report produced around the Scottish Budget.

It examined how the Government’s social security spending is higher than the amount it receives from Westminster via block grant adjustments.

In the 2024/25 financial year, this spending will be around £1.1 billion higher, with this figure forecast to rise to £1.5 billion in 2028/29.

Prof Roy explained to the committee the gap is the result of Scottish ministers’ choices to bring in new benefits like the Scottish child payment and the different approach to the adult disability payment – which replaced the UK’s personal independence payment (PIP) system.

The SFC report said Scottish ministers had chosen to implement a more “person-centred social security system”.

Woman with energy bill
Prof Roy said the cost-of-living crisis is ‘pushing people into difficult positions’ (PA)

The SNP’s Marie McNair asked Prof Roy why the cost-of-living crisis appears to be leading to a short-term increase in disability benefit applications across the UK.

Prof Roy said: “It could be because the cost-of-living crisis is increasing concerns around disability and mental health, so it’s pushing people into difficult positions so then they’re more likely to claim these benefits.

“It also could be if people are facing a difficult choice in terms of their household incomes, are they more likely to claim a benefit that is potentially higher than they might otherwise claim?”

He said this phenomenon could be short term, based on the economic cycle, but that often people do not exit the benefit system quickly once they enter it.

Prof Roy said there is a “more supportive environment” around the adult disability payment compared to PIP, meaning fewer people are being discouraged from applying.