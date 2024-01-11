Former judge to lead review into migrant crossing tragedy which left 27 dead

An independent inquiry into the Channel’s deadliest migrant crossings incident on record will be led by former judge and solicitor general Sir Ross Cranston, the Transport Secretary has announced.

Mark Harper said he hopes the investigation into the deaths of at least 27 people after an inflatable boat capsized on November 24 2021 will “give the families of the victims the clarity they deserve”.

The Cranston Inquiry will look into who the deceased were and the circumstances of their deaths.

It will also consider what further lessons can be learned from the incident, and may make recommendations to reduce the risk of a similar event occurring.

A pregnant woman and three children were among the victims.

A report by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) published in November last year found the capsized boat was “wholly unsuitable and ill-equipped” for the crossing.

It also stated that the UK’s search and rescue response was hampered by the lack of a dedicated aircraft carrying out aerial surveillance.

Mr Harper said: “This inquiry will allow a thorough and independent investigation into the circumstances of the deaths to take place.

“I’m grateful that Sir Ross Cranston has agreed to chair the inquiry into this tragic event. I know that Sir Ross will conduct his work with thoroughness and professionalism.

“I hope this inquiry will give the families of the victims the clarity they deserve.”

Sir Ross said: “I have been appointed to chair the independent inquiry into the tragic incident in the Channel on 24 November 2021.

“My inquiry will enable the survivors and family members of the deceased to be heard and to identify lessons that can be learned to avoid a similar tragedy in the future.

“I aim to complete the inquiry and deliver my report to the Secretary of State for Transport as expeditiously as possible and will announce how the inquiry will proceed shortly.”