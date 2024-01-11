Misogynistic comments putting women and girls off sports, Labour says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Misogynistic comments putting women and girls off sports, Labour says

By Press Association
Labour has said the Government is ‘failing women’s football’ (Alamy/PA)
Misogynistic comments are putting women and girls off participating in sports, Labour said.

Shadow culture secretary Thangam Debbonaire said every sports organisation should have a strategy to tackle sexual harassment and abuse.

This comes as sports minister Stuart Andrew condemned “dangerous” comments made by former footballer Joey Barton about female football commentators and pundits earlier this week.

Ms Debbonaire also accused the Government of “failing women’s football” by not setting out how it intends to implement the recommendations from former England midfielder Karen Carney’s review of domestic women’s football.

She added that “fans, players, clubs deserve urgent action and leadership from the top”.

Speaking during Commons culture, media and sport questions, Ms Debbonaire said: “Unfortunately there’s been a spate in recent weeks of disgusting sexist, misogynistic abuse directed towards sportswomen just for being at the top of their game.”

The MP for Bristol West added: “Vile, misogynistic comments are dangerous, and the reality is it’s putting women and girls off sport.

“Does the Secretary of State agree with me that every sporting organisation should have a strategy to eliminate all forms of sexual harassment and abuse from their organisations?”

In response, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “We should not have misogynistic bullying behaviour in sport and all governing bodies should be looking at what their sports are doing.

“We have set out in our sports strategy about how we should have fair competition, and how we should have integrity within sport.”

Cabinet meeting
Lucy Frazer, Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport (James Manning/PA)

Ms Debbonaire said there was a “complete lack of detail” on how the Government was going to implement Karen Carney’s review.

The independent review, titled ‘Raising The Bar: Reframing the opportunity in women’s football’, was commissioned in September 2022, shortly after England won the Women’s Euros and the Lionesses subsequently finished as runners-up at this year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Ms Debbonaire said: “The Secretary of State mentioned the Carney review. Well I’m afraid the Government seem to be failing women’s football on this, with a complete lack of detail about how their implementation group, to put into practice the Carney review recommendations, will actually work.

“Now I believe without senior leadership this group won’t have the teeth it needs and we risk the hard work.

“Fans, players, clubs deserve urgent action and leadership from the top. If she doesn’t reform the women’s game and give it the same prominence as men’s, I will.”

Ms Frazer said she “completely disputes” Ms Debbonaire’s comments, adding: “I have had the pleasure of meeting Karen Carney on a number of occasions, I think her report is excellent.

“We endorse all those recommendations, many of which are for the FA (Football Association) who I’ve also spoken to on this subject, and I will be ensuring that those recommendations are fulfilled.”