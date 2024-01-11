Veteran Labour MP says he is suffering from ‘untreatable’ leukaemia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Veteran Labour MP says he is suffering from ‘untreatable’ leukaemia

By Press Association
Sir Tony Lloyd had been receiving chemotherapy treatment (Liam McBurney/PA)
Veteran Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd has said he is suffering from an “untreatable” form of leukaemia.

The Rochdale MP, who has represented the constituency since 2017 and has been an MP since 1983, had been receiving chemotherapy for a form of blood cancer.

In a statement, he said: “I have been receiving treatment for some time for a form of blood cancer which has been controlled by chemotherapy.

“Unfortunately this has now transformed into an aggressive and untreatable form of leukaemia and I will be leaving hospital today to spend the time I have left with my family.

In a statement, Sir Tony Lloyd said that his leukaemia has transformed into an aggressive and untreatable form (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I ask for privacy for both myself and my family at this time.”

The 73-year-old MP said: “My office will remain open to continue to support my constituents.”

Sir Tony, who previously represented the constituencies of Manchester Central and Stretford, served as chair of the parliamentary Labour Party between 2006 and 2010.

A junior minister for some of Sir Tony Blair’s first term in office, he also held a number of key opposition roles during Jeremy Corbyn’s time as leader including shadow housing minister and shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland.

In 2020, he was admitted to intensive care after contracting Covid-19.