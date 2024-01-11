Irish lawyer for South Africa accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza at UN court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish lawyer for South Africa accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza at UN court

By Press Association
Protesters wave Palestinian flags (Patrick Post/AP)
An Irish lawyer representing South Africa in its case alleging Israel is carrying out a genocide has said that “nobody is safe” in Gaza.

Blinne Ni Ghralaigh KC told judges at the International Court of Justice that the “horror of the genocide against the Palestinian people” was being live-streamed around the world in real time.

She said the international community had failed the Palestinian people who were broadcasting their own destruction “in the desperate, so far, vain hope that the world might do something”.

Ms Ni Ghralaigh said that there was a need for urgent provisional measures to order the Israeli military to halt its operations in Gaza.

Such measures could be decided upon in a much shorter timeframe than the full substantive case being heard in The Hague, The Netherlands.

Judges preside over the opening of the hearings at the International Court of Justice in The Hague (Patrick Post/AP)

She said the measures were required to “protect Palestinians in Gaza from the irreparable prejudice caused by Israel’s violations of the Genocide Convention”.

Under the Genocide Convention, genocide is defined as acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.

Ms Ni Ghralaigh said: “The United Nations Secretary-General and its chiefs describe the situation in Gaza variously as a crisis of humanity, a living hell, a bloodbath, a situation of utter, deepening and unmatched horror where an entire population is besieged and under attack, denied access to the essential for survival on a massive scale.”

Quoting the UN’s undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs, she said that Gaza has become a place of “death and despair” as families sleep in the open amid plummeting temperatures.

She said medical facilities are “under relentless attack” and overwhelmed by trauma cases, while infectious diseases are spreading in overcrowded shelters as sewers spill over.

Ms Ni Ghralaigh, an award-winning barrister with expertise in international human rights law, said that Palestinians in Gaza are experiencing record-levels of food insecurity.

Continuing her quotation, she added: “Famine is around the corner. For children in particular, the last 12 weeks have been traumatic: No food, no water, no school, nothing but the terrifying sounds of war day in, day out.”

According to the regional health ministry, more than 23,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza Strip since October 7.

Ms Ni Ghralaigh said more than 7,000 Palestinians are further reported missing and either presumed dead or currently dying “excruciatingly deaths trapped under the rubble”.

“On the basis of the current figures, on average, 247 Palestinians are being killed and are at risk of being killed every day – many of them literally blown to pieces.

“They include 48 mothers each day, two every hour. And over 117 children each day, leading UNICEF to call Israel’s actions a war on children.”

Ms Ni Ghralaigh, who worked on the Bloody Sunday Inquiry for the legal team representing the wounded and the families of those killed one one of the darkest days of Northern Ireland’s Troubles period, also said deaths from disease and starvation risked outstripping deaths from bombing.

In addition, she said the statistics show that more than 10 children will have one or both legs amputated every day – many without anaesthetic.

She added: “Entire multi-generational families will be obliterated and yet more Palestinian children will become ‘WCNSF’ – Wounded Child No Surviving Family: The terrible new acronym born out of Israel’s genocidal assault on the Palestinian population in Gaza.”

The lawyer also said reports of field executions and torture are “mounting”.

She said Gaza was becoming uninhabitable, adding: “It is becoming ever clearer that huge swathes of Gaza – entire towns, villages, refugee camps – are being wiped from the map.”

Ms Ni Ghralaigh said nearly two million Palestinians had been repeatedly forced to flee their homes into “shrinking slivers of land where they continue to be bombed and killed”.

Arguing the case in front of ICJ judges, she said some might say that the “very reputation of international law […] hangs in the balance” on whether the court would grant the provisional measures.