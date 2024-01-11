Government splashes £27,000 on topping up its fine wine cellar during pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Government splashes £27,000 on topping up its fine wine cellar during pandemic

By Press Association
The Government spent £14,621 on red Bordeaux wines in 2020 to 2021 (Alamy/PA)
The Government spent nearly £27,000 of taxpayers’ money on topping up its fine wine cellar – despite the pandemic, new figures show.

A delayed bi-annual report on the Government’s wine cellar for 2020-2022 was published by the Foreign Office on Thursday.

It revealed that in 2020 to 2021, at the height of the Covid crisis, £14,621 was splashed out on 516 bottles of red Bordeaux wines, costing around £28 each.

Afghanistan Conference
The Government’s wine collection is housed in the basement of central London’s Lancaster House (Anthony Devlin/PA)

In 2021 to 2022, a thirst for English and Welsh sparkling wines saw the Government spend £12,356 on topping up its cellar with 636 bottles, including 180 magnums, at an average cost of £19.

It also bought 18 bottles of gin, and four bottles each of whisky and liqueurs.

The report showed that the Government’s consumption of wine dropped by some 96% in 2020 to 2021, as expected, given the curbs on indoor gatherings and international travel during the pandemic.

Nevertheless, 130 bottles of wine were drunk that year.

It rose the following year to 1,303 bottles of wines and spirits, but consumption still remained nearly 61% lower than pre-pandemic levels.

As a comparison, some 3,300 bottles were polished off in 2019 to 2020.

Before Covid, the cellar was “self-financed” through sales of stock and payments from Government departments for events.

But sales were not possible in the pandemic years covered in the latest report, only resuming in 2022.

The collection is meant to “provide guests of the Government, from home and overseas, with wines of appropriate quality at reasonable cost”.

It was established in 1908 and is located in the basement of Lancaster House in Whitehall.

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell said in a written statement: “All events organised by Government Hospitality during this period were done so in strict accordance with Covid-19 restrictions.”

The publication of the stock list was initially expected in early 2023, but was repeatedly postponed.

Labour’s shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry said: “For months we have asked why the Government was suppressing the publication of this report, and now we know the answer.

“While the rest of the country was facing Covid restrictions and a cost-of-living crisis, the Government was getting through 1,433 bottles from its wine cellar, and replenishing the stocks with a net spend of more than £100,000 over the three years from 2019-22.

“They lived the high life at taxpayers’ expense while the rest of the country struggled, and it will never be forgotten.”