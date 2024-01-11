Commons backs British Jewish History Month proposal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Commons backs British Jewish History Month proposal

By Press Association
Conservative MP Nickie Aiken put forward the idea in a backbench debate in the Commons (Alamy)
Conservative MP Nickie Aiken put forward the idea in a backbench debate in the Commons (Alamy)

The House of Commons has backed the idea of establishing a British Jewish History Month.

Communities minister Lee Rowley said it was a “brilliant idea” and the Government is “very supportive” and would listen to the Jewish community’s thoughts on the proposal.

Conservative MP Nickie Aiken (Cities of London and Westminster) put forward the idea in a backbench debate in the Commons.

Ms Aiken said: “It is right that we already celebrate the achievements of many minorities in this country and continue to educate future generations with Black History Month, LGBT History Month, Pride, Islamophobia Awareness Month, the United States established Jewish American Heritage Month nearly two decades ago.

“And I believe it is now time we remind ourselves of the remarkable contribution the Jewish community has made for our nation, often after suffering the greatest hardships and to celebrate the value of difference.”

She told MPs: “I’m very certain that we cannot conflate British Jews with the state of Israel, the actual meaning of British Jews is that they are British citizens.

“It was really brought home to me when I met a group of British Jewish school children in November… There were 10-year-olds wearing baseball caps, and when I asked the teacher ‘why are they wearing baseball caps?’, he told me it was because they had to hide their kippahs.

“And I just thought, how can we get to a stage where British children are hiding their identities?

“And it made me think, you know what we have to do is we have to celebrate the British Jewish community and thank them for their outstanding, significant contribution that they have made in this country.”

Mr Rowley said: “All across the House we agree that Britain would not be the country it is today without the enormous contribution made by the Jewish community and indeed people of all faiths and ethnicities, and it’s crucial that we celebrate that contribution.

“That’s why the Government is very supportive of having a Jewish History Month – a brilliant idea put forward in this debate.”

He added: “The creation of a designated Jewish History Month would give us an opportunity as a nation to celebrate this history and the vibrancy of Jewish culture, traditions, values and the importance of the Jewish community to the fabric of our society today.

“This could not be more important given the events of the last few weeks.”

He went on: “It would of course need to be meaningful and informed by the wishes of the British Jewish community themselves.

“And so, if this is something that the British Jewish community would encourage the Government to support then we would welcome their thoughts on this motion.”

The non-binding motion for the Commons to call for the creation of a British Jewish History Month passed unopposed.