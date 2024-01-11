British lawyer will represent Israel at UN court against genocide claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British lawyer will represent Israel at UN court against genocide claims

By Press Association
Israeli soldiers are seen near the Gaza Strip border (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)
A British barrister will defend Israel at the International Court of Justice against South Africa’s claim the Jewish state is committing genocide in Gaza.

Professor Malcolm Shaw KC, who is a published author on the ICJ and international law as well as an expert on territorial disputes, will represent the country at the court in The Hague.

The barrister, who is in his 70s, is also a human rights lawyer and has appeared before the ICJ as well as the UK Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and High Court in the past.

Essex Court Chambers, where he works, previously said the lawyer is “proud, honoured and privileged” to have been asked to represent Israel in the case.

He was the founder and first director of the Human Rights Centre at the University of Essex in 1983.

Prof Shaw also wrote a widely-cited textbook on international law now in its ninth edition, and the fifth edition of a book on the law and practise of the ICJ.

The barrister has represented the governments of the United Arab Emirates, Serbia and Cameroon at the Hague in the past.

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip (Ariel Schalit/AP)

He has also acted for the Ukrainian government in commercial arbitration cases against Russia since 2016.

Under the Genocide Convention, genocide is defined as acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.

During the hearing, which began on Thursday, South Africa’s Irish barrister Blinne Ni Ghralaigh KC said UN chiefs have described the situation in Gaza as “a crisis of humanity, a living hell, a bloodbath, a situation of utter, deepening and unmatched horror where an entire population is besieged and under attack, denied access to the essential for survival on a massive scale.”

More than 23,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7 last year- when Hamas militants crossed the border into Israel and killed around 1,300 people as well as taking around 240 Israelis hostage.

Israel says its operation in Gaza is necessary for the country’s security.

Maya Palty comforts Efrat Machikawa, who both have relatives in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

South Africa has often compared Israeli policies towards the Palestinians to apartheid inflicted on non-white South Africans between 1948 and 1994, a claim Israel strongly contests.

Israel’s government has denounced South Africa’s lawsuit as a “blood libel” against it.

The country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, previously said: “No, South Africa, it is not we who have come to perpetrate genocide, it is Hamas.

”It would murder all of us if it could. In contrast, the IDF [Israeli army] is acting as morally as possible.”

The ICJ settles disputes between states and gives advisory opinions on international legal issues, but Israel has often claimed it is biased and has not engaged with the court.

Unlike the International Criminal Court, it cannot prosecute individuals and its rulings are often ignored.

In 2004, the court found the Israel-West Bank barrier to be in breach of international law.

Israel said building the wall was necessary to stop suicide bombings.