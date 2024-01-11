‘My children don’t give a stuff I’m Labour leader’, Starmer tells teenagers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘My children don’t give a stuff I’m Labour leader’, Starmer tells teenagers

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, with the editor of the Manchester Evening News Sarah Lester, during a visit to the newspaper’s offices in Oldham, Greater Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, with the editor of the Manchester Evening News Sarah Lester, during a visit to the newspaper's offices in Oldham, Greater Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has credited his children with keeping his feet on the ground, saying they “take the piss” out of him all the time.

The politician spoke to teenagers while visiting the Manchester Evening News office in Oldham on Thursday afternoon.

In a question and answer session, he was asked for advice on coping with exam stress and recommended students take time for something outside of work as well as revising.

Keir Starmer visit to Liverpool
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer on a visit to the Manchester Evening News where he spoke with students and local residents during a Q and A session (Peter Byrne/PA)

He told them he set Friday nights aside to spend with his children, aged 13 and 15.

Sir Keir said: “They don’t give a stuff that I’m leader of the Labour party.

“They take the piss out of me all the time. It’s a complete leveller, I’m reduced to Dad the moment I walk in.”

He also said he took time out by playing football and watching Arsenal – to boos from the Greater Manchester audience.

Sir Keir was gifted a T-shirt bearing the slogan “The North” on his visit and said: “I think there is not enough emphasis on the north.

“I don’t think there’s enough emphasis on what can be done and should be done in Manchester.”

Keir Starmer visit to Liverpool
During the visit, Sir Keir repeated former prime minister Tony Blair's pledge to be 'tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime' should Labour come into power (Peter Byrne/PA)

Questioned by 13-year-old aspiring lawyer Heaven Titoss, from Newman Catholic College in Chadderton, Sir Keir said his party would need to “get a grip” on youth crime if they won the election.

After he asked for her views, Heaven told the politician she believed drill music was normalising violence and children’s exposure to it was getting worse.

Sir Keir said: “Let us take that away. There’s quite strong feeling. The sense is, from you, something’s got to be done about this.”

Keir Starmer visit to Liverpool
The Labour leader also pledged to 'clean up politics' and said he believed trust was 'at an all time low' (Peter Byrne/PA)

When told by another teenager she felt unsafe walking home, he said: “It’s tragic you feel that and we have a responsibility to address that.”

He repeated former prime minister Tony Blair’s pledge to be “tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime” and said the party wanted to put more police on the front line and in neighbourhoods.

Fourteen-year-old Nasrullah Ahmed told the Labour leader he wanted to be a doctor, but asked how he would be encouraged to stay and work in the UK.

Sir Keir said he hoped junior doctors strikes were resolved before an election and said: “Under the last Labour government we didn’t have these kind of strikes because we treated the NHS with respect and negotiated properly.”

He also pledged to “clean up politics”, adding: “I think trust is at an all time low.”