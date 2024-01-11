Children on waiting list ‘to be prioritised under Labour’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children on waiting list ‘to be prioritised under Labour’

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting meet Michael and Kelly with their daughter during a visit to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Liverpool as the Labour leader pledges to prioritise children on NHS waiting lists should Labour come to power at the next general election (Peter Byrne/PA)
Hospital bosses will be ordered to prioritise children caught up in the NHS waiting list if Labour come into power, the party has said.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said that long waits for children are “dangerous and damaging” for their long-term health as he vowed to tackle long waiting lists should Labour win the next general election.

The party said a Labour government would write to local health leaders – integrated care boards – to give them “strategic direction to prioritise children’s waiting lists”.

Sir Keir said he would personally monitor how fast children’s waiting lists were coming down.

Analysis suggests that in November there were 180,000 waits for children’s treatment longer than 18 weeks, and 18,000 longer than a year.

The party warned that long waits for youngsters can impair their mental and physical development at a critical time in their lives.

Keir Starmer visit to Liverpool
Sir Keir said he would personally monitor how fast children's waiting lists were coming down if Labour come into power (Peter Byrne/PA)

Labour has pledged to end waits of more than 18 weeks for patients.

Sir Keir said: “When children are waiting over a year for treatment, that is dangerous and damaging for their long-term health.

“Children waiting for huge proportions of their life for hospital treatment is heartbreaking, causes immense stress for their parents, presses pause on family life, and they need to end.

Keir Starmer visit to Liverpool
Sir Keir told staff at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool that he wanted to turn around the health of the nation's children (Peter Byrne/PA)

“The biggest casualty of the short term ‘sticking plaster’ politics of the last 14 years are our nation’s children. My Labour government will turn this trend around, and I will personally monitor the speed at which we do.

“My government’s mission-led way of working will deliver the change the NHS needs, with a drive from the heart of government to see children’s waits for treatment end.”

On Thursday the Labour leader was quizzed by NHS staff over plans for the health service.

Sir Keir told staff at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool that he wanted to turn around the health of children, as he accused the Conservative Government of going in “completely the wrong direction”.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Cutting waiting lists is one of the government’s top five priorities, and we’re taking action to ensure no child has to wait longer than necessary for treatment.

“The total waiting list decreased by over 95,000 in November – the first month without industrial action since November 2022. During the wider pause in industrial action, it fell by approximately 158,000 patients. Waits of 18 months are already down more than 90% from their peak in September 2021.

“We are also investing record funding for the NHS, and there are record numbers of doctors and nurses.”

The Conservative party has been approached for comment.