RAF launches ‘targeted strikes’ against Houthi rebels in Yemen, Rishi Sunak says

The Royal Air Force has launched targeted strikes against military facilities used by Houthi rebels in Yemen, Rishi Sunak has confirmed, saying the UK will “always stand up for freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade”.

It marks the first time strikes have been launched against the group since it started targeting international shipping in the Red Sea late last year.

US President Joe Biden said US military forces, backed by the UK and supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen.

The Military of Defence said coalition forces identified key facilities involved in Houthi targeting of HNS Diamond and US Navy vessels on Tuesday “and agreed to conduct a carefully coordinated strike to reduce the Houthis’ capability to violate international law in this manner”.

It said: “Four RAF Typhoon FGR4s, supported by a Voyager air refuelling tanker therefore used Paveway IV guided bombs to conduct precision strikes on two of these Houthi facilities.

“One was a site at Bani in north-western Yemen used to launch reconnaissance and attack drones. A number of buildings involved in drone operations were targeted by our aircraft.

“The other location struck by our aircraft was the airfield at Abbs. Intelligence has shown that it has been used to launch both cruise missiles and drones over the Red Sea. Several key targets at the airfield were identified and prosecuted by our aircraft.

“In planning the strikes, particular care was taken to minimise any risks to civilians, and any such risks were mitigated further by the decision to conduct the strikes during the night.

“The detailed results of the strikes are being assessed, but early indications are that the Houthis’ ability to threaten merchant shipping has taken a blow, and our commitment to protecting the sea-lanes, through which some 15% of the world’s shipping passes and which is vital to the global economy, has been amply demonstrated.”

The Prime Minister said early on Friday morning: “In recent months, the Houthi militia have carried out a series of dangerous and destabilising attacks against commercial shipping in the Red Sea, threatening UK and other international ships, causing major disruption to a vital trade route and driving up commodity prices.

Royal Navy destroyer HMS Diamond has destroyed “multiple attack drones” deployed by Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea, according to Defence Secretary Grant Shapps (MoD/PA Wire)

“Their reckless actions are risking lives at sea and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

“Despite the repeated warnings from the international community, the Houthis have continued to carry out attacks in the Red Sea, including against UK and US warships just this week. This cannot stand. The United Kingdom will always stand up for freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade.

“We have therefore taken limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defence, alongside the United States with non-operational support from the Netherlands, Canada and Bahrain against targets tied to these attacks, to degrade Houthi military capabilities and protect global shipping.”

“The Royal Navy continues to patrol the Red Sea as part of the multinational Operation Prosperity Guardian to deter further Houthi aggression, and we urge them to cease their attacks and take steps to de-escalate.”

Mr Biden said: “These strikes are in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea – including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history.

“These attacks have endangered US personnel, civilian mariners, and our partners, jeopardised trade, and threatened freedom of navigation.

“More than 50 nations have been affected in 27 attacks on international commercial shipping. Crews from more than 20 countries have been threatened or taken hostage in acts of piracy.

“More than 2,000 ships have been forced to divert thousands of miles to avoid the Red Sea — which can cause weeks of delays in product shipping times. And on January 9, Houthis launched their largest attack to date—directly targeting American ships.”