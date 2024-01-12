Youth support scheme that ‘really made a difference’ expanded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Youth support scheme that ‘really made a difference’ expanded

By Press Association
The Youth Navigators programme helps children aged 12 to 16 with complex social issues when they attend A&E (PA)
The Youth Navigators programme helps children aged 12 to 16 with complex social issues when they attend A&E (PA)

A project that helps distressed teenagers is being expanded.

The Youth Navigators programme aims to help young people aged between 12 and 16 with complex social issues when they attend accident and emergency.

Specialist youth navigators identify those children and young people in need of help and aim to provide them with practical support so they can access long-term assistance.

Since being launched in 2021, the scheme, which is delivered by Medics Against Violence, has helped more than 600 youngsters.

Most of those who were helped were struggling with their mental health and wellbeing because of problems at home, with friends or bullying, with some who were more severely impacted suffering from suicidal thoughts.

The scheme currently operates in children’s hospitals in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Grampian areas, but it will now be expanded to University Hospital Wishaw thanks to £64,000 from the Scottish Government.

Mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd said the funding will also see a pilot of the programme operating in Taylor High School in New Stevenston, North Lanarkshire.

She said: “Since the Youth Navigator programme started in mid-2021, it has supported over 600 young people.

“This additional support for the programme is in addition to the substantial investment we are already making to improve the mental health and wellbeing support provided to children, young people and their families in Scotland.

“This funding is the result of the Scottish Government listening to children, young people and families and taking direct action in the areas where they have told us more support is needed.

“Ensuring that all children and young people can get the right mental health and wellbeing support at the right time is a key priority for this Government, as our continued record investment in this area goes to show.”

Mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd confirmed Scottish Government funding of £64,000 to expand the programme (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Professor Christine Goodall, co-director and founder of Medics Against Violence, said: “We are delighted to receive funding from the Scottish Government to pilot the expansion of the Youth Navigator programme.

“The youth work approach that the youth navigators take provides young people with a trusted adult with whom they can discuss their feelings, and through discussing what is most important to them, put plans in place to support a safer future.”

She said the expansion to another hospital is “much needed”, while piloting the programme in schools will “take prevention further upstream to try and support young people with any issues they are facing before they get to the crisis point where they require medical intervention”.

One young person, who did not want to be identified, spoke about the help they had been given through the scheme, saying: “I appreciate what the Youth Navigator programme has done for me – giving me someone to talk to who won’t invalidate my feelings and genuinely help me is something I’ve always wanted.

“I am so grateful to those involved – they really made a difference in my life.”