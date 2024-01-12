Starmer: Vast majority of Horizon prosecutions led by Post Office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Starmer: Vast majority of Horizon prosecutions led by Post Office

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer led the Crown Prosecution Service for five years (Peter Byrne/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer led the Crown Prosecution Service for five years (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has said that only a “handful” of cases linked to the Horizon scandal may have been handled by the Crown Prosecution Service during his time in charge of the organisation.

The Labour leader, who led the CPS between 2008 and 2013, has said that he was not aware of Horizon cases brought against subpostmasters by the agency.

The overwhelming majority of cases against victims of the scandal were brought by the Post Office using its own private prosecutions powers.

That has prompted calls for the Post Office to be stripped of those powers in the future, as the fall-out from the scandal continues.

Speaking to broadcasters during a visit to Bury, Greater Manchester, Sir Keir said: “I think it’s very important to be clear that these were, or the vast majority of these were, Post Office prosecutions brought by the Post Office in relation to their cases.

“A small number, at the moment it looks like there may have been three or so, a handful of cases, in the five years that I was director of public prosecutions that were handled by the Crown Prosecution Service.”

He said it was “not even known what the detail of those cases are and it needs to be put in its context – in the five years I was director of public prosecutions I had 7,000 staff and we handled four million cases. So this was a handful, within that”.

He added: “More details will emerge no doubt … it’s not clear whether they’re in the cohort of cases of concern or not.”