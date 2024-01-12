Launch date announced for MV Isle of Islay ferry built in Turkey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Launch date announced for MV Isle of Islay ferry built in Turkey

By Press Association
The ferry will serve Islay and Jura (CMAL/PA)
The ferry will serve Islay and Jura (CMAL/PA)

The official launch date for a ferry currently being built in Turkey has been announced.

The MV Isle of Islay will be launched from the Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard in Yalova on March 16, Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) said.

CMAL confirmed the date on Friday morning as it said the hull of the vessel has been completed and all of its blocks have been erected and surveyed.

It is the first of four ferries being built for west coast routes at the Cemre shipyard, with the MV Loch Indaal estimated to be ready by February 2025, followed by two as-yet-unnamed vessels in June and October next year.

The Isle of Islay, which will serve Islay and Jura, is scheduled to be delivered in October 2024.

CMAL said the announcement of its launch in March marks a “major milestone” in its commitment to providing new ferries for islanders.

Ferries under construction
Four ferries are being built at the Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard in Yalova, Turkey (CMAL/PA)

It comes following the news that two late and over-budget ferries being built at the nationalised Ferguson Marine yard in Inverclyde, which were due to launch this spring, could face a further two-month delay.

The Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa have faced multi-year delays and now have a price tag of at least £360 million – compared to an initial estimate of £97 million – for their construction at the yard in Port Glasgow.

Jim Anderson, director of vessels at CMAL, said: “Work at the Cemre shipyard continues to progress well, with the project coming in on time and on budget.

“We look forward to witnessing the launch, which is a major milestone in the vessel’s construction.

“We look forward to celebrating with the community towards the end of the year, where the vessel will be officially given its name, MV Isle of Islay.”

Ferguson shipyard
The news comes as the much-delayed Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa remain under construction at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

Transport minister Fiona Hyslop said: “I’m pleased that the MV Isle of Islay will be launched at the Cemre shipyard in March.

“Delivering six new major vessels to serve Scotland’s ferry network by 2026 is a priority for this Government and this is an important milestone as part of that commitment.

“Ahead of entering service later this year, I look forward to joining the community as we celebrate and officially name the new vessel.

“People will welcome a more resilient and modern ferry service for Islay and Jura, and further vessels will soon bring similar and highly anticipated improvements for island communities across Scotland.”

The Isle of Islay, along with its sister vessel the Loch Indaal, will have capacity for up to 450 passengers and 100 cars.

An official naming ceremony will take place on Islay towards the end of the year, where community representatives and stakeholders will be invited to board and tour the vessel to celebrate its arrival.