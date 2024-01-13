Scottish Government raises concern on ‘not for EU’ food labelling plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scottish Government raises concern on ‘not for EU’ food labelling plan

By Press Association
Mairi Gougeon requested a meeting with Steve Barclay (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Mairi Gougeon requested a meeting with Steve Barclay (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

UK-wide requirements of “not for EU” labelling on food and drink will place an unnecessary burden on businesses, the Scottish Government has said.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon has raised concerns with UK ministers, saying issues of food labelling are devolved.

Since last October, meat and dairy goods going to Northern Ireland from Great Britain have needed “not for EU” labels as part of the Windsor Framework of post-Brexit trade rules.

This requirement is expected to be rolled out across the UK from October 2024.

Ms Gougeon has written to Steve Barclay, the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, to request a meeting.

Brexit
Rules for Northern Ireland were brought in as part of the post-Brexit Windsor Framework (Jonathan Brady/PA)

While acknowledging the labelling rule for goods going to Northern Ireland is needed to uphold the Windsor Framework, Ms Gougeon said she and producers had concerns about making it UK-wide.

Any attempt to legislate for such a rule in Scotland without Holyrood’s consent would be a “very serious issue”, she said.

The SNP minister said: “As labelling is a wholly devolved matter, the policy decision on whether to place this additional burden on Scottish businesses should rest with the Scottish ministers.

“On the face of it, your proposals would impact a large number of businesses in Scotland who do not sell goods to Northern Ireland but would be required to change their labelling, or who sell into Europe and would be required to set up separate labelling streams.

“I do not support this GB-wide labelling proposal as it stands and I am not persuaded on the information provided so far that there is a case to introduce it in Scotland.

“I look forward to meeting with you and discussing this issue in due course.”