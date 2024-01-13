Britain congratulates Taiwan’s pro-sovereignty candidate in presidential vote

Britain has welcomed the presidential election in Taiwan which saw the pro-sovereignty candidate triumph in a result bound to anger China.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron gave his “warm congratulations” to victor Lai Ching-te, who vowed to safeguard the island’s de-facto independence from Beijing.

Lord Cameron said he hoped that China and Taiwan would double down on efforts to “resolve differences peacefully through constructive dialogue”.

Congratulations to my friend Vice President @ChingteLai on his victory in Taiwan’s Presidential election. It is vital that this democracy on the frontier of freedom thrives. We must do all we can to ensure Taiwan is able to defend itself. pic.twitter.com/DS8IbaY9Hd — Liz Truss (@trussliz) January 13, 2024

Mr Lai, the current vice-president, has been described as a “troublemaker” by Beijing because of his support for independence.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own, had portrayed the election as the choice between “war and peace”.

His victory secures an unprecedented third successive term for the Democratic Progressive Party.

Lord Cameron said the elections were testament to Taiwan’s “vibrant democracy”.

“I offer warm congratulations to the people of Taiwan on the smooth conduct of those elections and to Dr Lai Ching-te and his party on his election,” he said.

“I hope that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait will renew efforts to resolve differences peacefully through constructive dialogue, without the threat or use of force or coercion.”

Conservative former prime minister Liz Truss also congratulated Mr Lai, adding: “We must do all we can to ensure Taiwan is able to defend itself.”