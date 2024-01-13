Britain congratulates Taiwan’s pro-sovereignty candidate in presidential vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Britain congratulates Taiwan’s pro-sovereignty candidate in presidential vote

By Press Association
Lai Ching-te celebrates his victory (Louise Delmotte/AP)
Lai Ching-te celebrates his victory (Louise Delmotte/AP)

Britain has welcomed the presidential election in Taiwan which saw the pro-sovereignty candidate triumph in a result bound to anger China.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron gave his “warm congratulations” to victor Lai Ching-te, who vowed to safeguard the island’s de-facto independence from Beijing.

Lord Cameron said he hoped that China and Taiwan would double down on efforts to “resolve differences peacefully through constructive dialogue”.

Mr Lai, the current vice-president, has been described as a “troublemaker” by Beijing because of his support for independence.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own, had portrayed the election as the choice between “war and peace”.

His victory secures an unprecedented third successive term for the Democratic Progressive Party.

Lord Cameron said the elections were testament to Taiwan’s “vibrant democracy”.

“I offer warm congratulations to the people of Taiwan on the smooth conduct of those elections and to Dr Lai Ching-te and his party on his election,” he said.

“I hope that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait will renew efforts to resolve differences peacefully through constructive dialogue, without the threat or use of force or coercion.”

Conservative former prime minister Liz Truss also congratulated Mr Lai, adding: “We must do all we can to ensure Taiwan is able to defend itself.”