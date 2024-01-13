Thousands demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza at London pro-Palestinian march

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza at London pro-Palestinian march

By Press Association
The National March for Palestine took place in central London (Lucy North/PA)
The National March for Palestine took place in central London (Lucy North/PA)

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters took to the streets of London on Saturday, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Around 1,700 police officers patrolled the capital as the march made its way to Parliament Square.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of showing support for a proscribed organisation, which is an offence under the Terrorism Act, while two arrests were made for “offensive placards”.

A sixth arrest was made for possession of stickers to be used for criminal damage.

The protest, part of a global day of action involving 30 countries, came after the UK and US carried out air strikes against Houthi bases in Yemen.

The Iran-backed rebel group has repeatedly targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea in the wake of Israel’s war against Hamas following the October 7 attack.

Several protesters made references to the military action, with one man holding a placard claiming the UK and US “want war” and that Yemen “supports Palestine”, while one speaker told crowds at Parliament Square that RAF planes were “flying where they do not belong”.

Demo in London
Demonstrators demanded an immediate ceasefire (Jamie Lashmar/PA)

Labour MP for Coventry South Zarah Sultana described the air strikes as “shameful, deplorable, and beyond unacceptable”, adding that they were “not in our name”.

Other speakers at the packed event included former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and the president of Sinn Fein Mary Lou McDonald, who called for an “immediate and permanent ceasefire”.

Ms McDonald told crowds that Palestinian freedom was possible, saying: “When I say this, standing in London, in common cause with you, (having) walked our own journey out of conflict, building peace for 25 years, this can happen.

“This must happen and we will ensure that it does.”

Israel-Hamas conflict demo
More than 1,700 police officers were present (Lucy North/PA)

Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian ambassador to the UK, accused the British Government of “complicity” with Israel.

He said Palestine was a “nation of freedom fighters”, saying: “I stand before you with a broken heart, but not a broken spirit.”

Mr Zomlot congratulated South Africa for bringing a genocide case against Israel at the UN’s International Court of Justice.

The seventh National March for Palestine also featured an appearance by Little Amal, a giant puppet of a Syrian child refugee, which joined a group of Palestinian children.

Pro-Palestinian marchers
Only two arrests were made, police said (Lucy North/PA)

The 3.5-metre (around 11.5ft) puppet became an international symbol of human rights after it journeyed 5,000 miles from the Turkish-Syrian border to Manchester in July 2021.

Speaking before the march, Home Secretary James Cleverly said he had been briefed by the Met’s commissioner Sir Mark Rowley on plans to “ensure order and safety” during the protest.