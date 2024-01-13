David Cameron hints Britain could strike again if Houthis continue attacking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Cameron hints Britain could strike again if Houthis continue attacking

By Press Association
Lord David Cameron hinted further strikes could follow if the Houthis continue their attacks (Valdrin Xhemaj/PA)
Britain could strike Houthi targets in Yemen again if the rebel group continues to attack ships in the Red Sea, Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron has suggested.

Lord Cameron warned that the Iran-linked militants could force up prices in Britain if they are allowed to block the passage of container ships in the busy trade route.

The US struck another site in Yemen early on Saturday after the Houthis vowed revenge for the bombing raid carried out by the Americans and the RAF a day earlier.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Lord Cameron said the joint action “will have gone some way to degrade Houthi capabilities built up with Iranian backing”.

He argued that not acting would be accepting that Houthi attacks could “virtually shut a vital sea lane with relative impunity”.

“If the Houthis deny this passage to ships, vital supply chains are threatened and prices will go up in Britain and across the globe.”

Lord Cameron said that the air strikes “sent an unambiguous message” to the Houthis that “we are determined to put a stop” to their Red Sea attacks.

And he hinted that Britain could join the US in striking the Houthis again if they continue.

“We will work with allies. We will always defend the freedom of navigation. And, crucially, we will be prepared to back words with actions,” he said.

The Foreign Secretary argued that the Houthi assertion that their attacks are linked to Israel’s war in Gaza is “nonsense”.

“They’ve attacked ships from countries all over the world, heading to destinations right across the globe,” he wrote.

After the first strikes, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations received a report of a missile attack on a vessel off the coast of Aden, Yemen, on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer defended his support for the strikes, which Rishi Sunak ordered without first consulting Parliament, as Prime Ministers sometimes do before military interventions.

RAF Typhoon FGR4 taking off to launch air strikes against military targets in Yemen (Ministry of Defence/PA)

Writing for the Independent, the Labour leader argued that “protecting trade, security and lives are paramount to our national interest”.

He said the Prime Minister “must make a full statement” to the Commons when it returns on Monday, but stressed the need for swift military action.

“That is why we must retain the flexibility to react with the necessary speed to threats, while also submitting to scrutiny,” he wrote.

Sir Keir was facing some criticism from the left over his support for the air strikes.

While running for the Labour leadership, he promised “no more illegal wars” and proposed a law that would require a Commons vote before military action.

But his new comments and support for the raids contradict this.

Diane Abbott, who was Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow home secretary but now sits as an independent, said: “In 2020 Keir Starmer said no more illegal wars. He said that he would only back war if it was legal, had a viable objective and Parliament gave consent.

“The current military action on Yemen has none of these yet he supports it.”