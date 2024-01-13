Sunak warned by three Tory right leaders they could vote against the Rwanda Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak warned by three Tory right leaders they could vote against the Rwanda Bill

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak faces a Commons showdown (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak faces a Commons showdown (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rishi Sunak has been warned by the leaders of three groups on the Tory right they could vote against his Rwanda Bill if he does not bow to their demands to toughen the legislation.

Mark Francois, Sir John Hayes and Danny Kruger urged colleagues to join them in “standing firm” when the “simply not good enough” legislation faces key votes this week.

The Bill, which the Prime Minister has placed as central to his promise to “stop the boats”, will reopen a rift in the Conservatives when it returns to the Commons on Tuesday.

Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill
Brexiteer Mark Francois is a rebel ringleader (Lucy Noth/PA)

More than 50 Tories on the right of the party have backed amendments seeking to ignore international law and curtail asylum seekers’ rights to appeal against flights to Kigali.

Mr Francois, chair of the European Research Group; Sir John, of the Common Sense Group; and the New Conservatives’ Mr Kruger made a joint intervention in the Sunday Telegraph.

They said they abstained at the first vote on the Bill before Christmas because Mr Sunak promised he was prepared to see the Bill “tightened”, adding: “We took him at his word.”

Comparing themselves to the Tory “spartans” who destroyed Theresa May’s Brexit deal, they said they will again “face criticism from colleagues that we are letting the perfect be the enemy of the good”.

“But the point is that the Bill is simply not good enough in its current form to deliver the outcome we all seek,” they wrote.

“Failing to deliver for the British people carries a much greater cost than temporary discomfort in Parliament.

“Standing firm is no more or less than our duty, for it means keeping our promise to those we serve – our constituents.”

Mr Sunak, however, has argued that moving a further “inch” on the Bill would risk the Rwandans quitting the deal.

More moderate Tories in the One Nation group could also oppose any changes that threaten international law.

Labour will not back any of the right-wing amendments, meaning the Tory rebels only real chance to scupper the legislation would be to vote against it entirely.

If they were successful, blocking the Prime Minister’s flagship Bill would trigger fresh chaos – something that may make opponents toe the line to let it pass.

The Tory right had made a big show of unity when at the last vote, forming a self-styled faction of “five families”. But the letter in the Telegraph lacked signatures from two other groups: the Conservative Growth Group and the Northern Research Group.

The former home secretary and rival to Mr Sunak, Suella Braverman, has said she will this time vote against the Bill if there are “no improvements” having previously abstained.

Robert Jenrick, who resigned as immigration minister over the legislation, was also making a push for Mr Sunak to bolster the Bill.

Writing in the Sun on Sunday, he compared it to “a bucket riddled with holes”.