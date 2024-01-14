Patients waiting four years for ‘life-changing’ operations, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Patients waiting four years for ‘life-changing’ operations, figures show

By Press Association
The figures show one patient in NHS Tayside waited four years and 175 days for a hip or knee replacement (PA)
The figures show one patient in NHS Tayside waited four years and 175 days for a hip or knee replacement (PA)

Some patients are waiting four years for “life-changing” surgery on the NHS in Scotland, figures show.

Data obtained by the Scottish Conservatives using freedom of information legislation reveals a patient in Tayside waited four years and 175 days for a hip or knee replacement.

NHS Tayside did not provide data on the procedures separately, so it is unknown which surgery was completed.

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the wait times are “scarcely believable”.

In Greater Glasgow and Clyde, a patient waited three years and 330 days for a hip replacement.

The health board also had the longest average wait of 340 days for a hip replacement.

Meanwhile, NHS Lothian’s average wait for a knee replacement was 370 days.

An NHS Grampian patient waited three years and 179 days for cataract surgery, while the average wait for the procedure in NHS Orkney was 236 days.

Dr Gulhane said: “It is beyond disgraceful that any patient should be waiting for over four years for a routine procedure. While they are described as routine, getting the surgery carried out is life-changing for patients.

Scottish Conservative Party conference 2023
Dr Sandesh Gulhane accused the SNP of allowing the NHS to ‘fall into chaos’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The fact that is occurring right across Scotland exposes the SNP’s horrendous mismanagement of our NHS during their near 17 years in office.

“Successive SNP health secretaries – including Humza Yousaf – have presided over dire workforce planning which has left frontline services dangerously understaffed.

“These intolerable waits will be having a deeply alarming impact on these patients, not only physically, but mentally as well.

“One in seven Scots are languishing on NHS waiting lists and the SNP have miserably failed to eradicate delayed discharge from our hospitals as they promised to do in 2015.

“At every turn, the SNP have allowed our NHS to fall into chaos.

“The current SNP Health Secretary Michael Matheson is scandal-ridden and unfit for office. Since taking up his role, he has done nothing to get on top of our NHS crisis and more and more patients are suffering as a result. He should do the decent thing and resign. If he doesn’t, Humza Yousaf should sack him.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government remains committed to driving down waiting times.

“We have increased investment in frontline NHS boards by more than half a billion pounds in the draft Budget – a real-terms increase of almost 3% – but we know that to make progress we need to not just invest in services but also reform the way they are delivered.

“We are working with NHS boards to reduce long waits, which have been exacerbated by the impacts of the global pandemic.

“The commitments set out in our £1 billion NHS recovery plan support an increase in inpatient, day-case, and outpatient activity through the implementation of sustainable improvements and new models of care, and we opened two new national treatment centres in Fife and Highland in spring 2023, providing additional and protected capacity across Scotland.”