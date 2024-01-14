Lord David Cameron says he cannot remember Horizon briefings ‘in any detail’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lord David Cameron says he cannot remember Horizon briefings ‘in any detail’

By Press Association
Lord Cameron said anyone involved in government over the last two decades has got to be ‘extremely sorry’ about the Post Office Horizon scandal (PA)
Lord David Cameron has insisted he cannot recall “in any detail” being briefed about the Horizon scandal while he was prime minister.

The Foreign Secretary said on Sunday that anyone who has been involved in government in the last two decades has got to be “extremely sorry” for the miscarriage of justice.

The Tory peer, who was in No 10 between 2010 and 2016 as hundreds of subpostmasters were being pursued, faced questions about what action he took to stop it.

He told Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “I don’t recall in any detail being briefed or being aware of the scale of this issue.

“We’ve got to get to the bottom of it, and that’s what inquiries do, they can look at what were ministers told, what information was put in front of them, what did they decide – because it’s hard to remember every letter and piece of paper put in front of you.”

Sir Ed Davey, the now Liberal Democrat leader who served as Lord Cameron’s postal affairs minister in the coalition government, has faced criticism for refusing to apologise.

Lord Cameron said: “This is an appalling miscarriage of justice and anyone who’s been involved in government in any way over the last 20 years has got to be extremely sorry, as I am, about what has happened.

Kevin Hollinrake, the Post Office minister, has argued that figures at the Post Office who are found to be responsible for the scandal should be jailed.

Post Office Horizon IT scandal
Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake (James Manning/PA)

He argued it would be the “ultimate deterrent”.

Lord Cameron would not go so far but argued that anyone found to have broken the law “should face criminal charges”.

“We’ve got to get to the bottom of who is responsible for what and who should be accountable,” he said.

“And if it involves lawbreaking we have an independent judicial system in this country and if people have broken the law they should face the consequences.”