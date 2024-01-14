Suella Braverman joins thousands at London rally ‘in solidarity with Israel’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Suella Braverman joins thousands at London rally ‘in solidarity with Israel’

By Press Association
Thousands gathered in Trafalgar Square for a pro-Israel rally (Jeff Moore/PA)
Thousands gathered in Trafalgar Square for a pro-Israel rally (Jeff Moore/PA)

Former home secretary Suella Braverman joined thousands in central London “in solidarity with Israel”  ahead of the 100th day since Hamas launched its attack.

She chanted “bring them home” with the crowd, took pictures with members of the public and was thanked by others for going to the rally in Trafalgar Square on Sunday.

Gratitude was also expressed to the King at the demonstration, as President of Israel Isaac Herzog thanked Charles in a video message, mentioning Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as well.

Suella Braverman at pro-Israel rally
Former home secretary Suella Braverman said she was there to stand in solidarity with Israel (Jeff Moore/PA)

Ms Braverman told the PA news agency: “I’m here to stand in solidarity with Israel.

“It has been 100 days since innocent people have been taken hostage by the Hamas terrorists and we need to bring them home now.

“Bring them home now.”

A small group of counter-protesters from the Neturei Karta group gathered on a traffic island at the south of Trafalgar Square, according to the Metropolitan Police.

A man was arrested after forcefully taking a sign from the group and tearing it up, the force said.

Another man who shouted “antisemitic abuse from a passing car” was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

People attending the rally, who filed into the square past bag searches, barricades and police and security officers, held posters that bore the faces of those who were taken hostage, and others that read “100 days in hell”.

Some brandished Iranian flags, depicting a sun and lion in the centre, which one man said represented opposition to the Iranian government.

In his video message, Mr Herzog said: “In the face of those who wish to scare us into silence, you’ve stood up and spoken out with clarity, pride and passion but it isn’t only within the Jewish community, across every branch of British leadership, the truth reigns clear.

Crowd at pro-Israel rally
People in the crowd held posters that bore the faces of hostages (Jeff Moore/PA)

“In the name of the state and people of Israel, I thank you all.

“I want to thank His Majesty King Charles III.

“I want to thank Prime Minister Sunak.

“I want to thank the UK Government and I want to thank Opposition leader Starmer and his colleagues.”

The rally heard from a number of other speakers including Israeli ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely, the UK special envoy for post-Holocaust issues, Lord Pickles, and Labour MP Christian Wakeford.

Ms Hotovely thanked “London” for “100 days of consistent support”.

Lord Pickles speaking at pro-Israel rally
Lord Pickles called himself a ‘committed and unapologetic Zionist’ (Jeff Moore/PA)

She said the estimated 130 remaining hostages “continue to live a nightmare with every passing second” and issued a fresh demand for their immediate release.

Lord Pickles called himself a “committed and unapologetic Zionist” and, referring to a pro-Palestinian march on Saturday, said: “The people who were marching yesterday, the overwhelming majority of them are not antisemitic but they are happy to walk with people who are antisemitic.”

Mr Wakeford spoke of his recent trip to Israel during which he met survivors and families of hostages.

“The experiences they’ve had on day one was too much,” he told the crowd.

“Well, now 100 days in, and all we can say is this is far too many and bring them home.”