Matheson thanks NHS staff for work during ‘very challenging’ winter period

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Matheson thanks NHS staff for work during ‘very challenging’ winter period

By Press Association
Health Secretary Michael Matheson visited the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Health Secretary Michael Matheson visited the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s Health Secretary has thanks healthcare staff for their work during the “very challenging” winter period in the NHS.

During a visit to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, Michael Matheson said the service was experiencing “peak winter demand”.

Waiting times at A&E dropped sharply in the most recently released figures, with just 60.8% of people seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours in the week up to December 31.

The figure fell from 65% the week before, prompting opposition politicians to claim the health service is in a “perilous position”.

Mr Matheson said: “Our health and care services are now dealing with peak winter demand.

“There is no doubt the situation remains very challenging so I am extremely grateful to all our highly skilled and committed NHS and social care staff for their continued hard work and dedication.”

He added that Scots “have really played their part so far” by considering if their condition is bad enough to warrant going to A&E.

“To help relieve pressure on services it’s vital everyone continues to do that,” he added.

“Local GPs and pharmacies can be contacted during the day for non-critical care, NHS 24 is also available on 111 for non-emergencies, and the NHS Inform website is an invaluable resource.

“However, let me be clear – urgent care will always be available for those who need it. If someone needs emergency care they should call 999 or go straight to A&E.”

NHS 24, the Health Secretary said, also experienced “significant demand” over the festive period, but the non-urgent phone line was able to handle large volumes of calls “very well”, which he said was down to planning which started in spring last year.