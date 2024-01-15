Economists warn of ‘Cold War rhetoric’ as global tensions rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Economists warn of ‘Cold War rhetoric’ as global tensions rise

By Press Association
The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting starts in Davos, Switzerland, this week (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Economists have warned of “hardening Cold War rhetoric” as they said they expect the world to continue to tilt towards protectionist policies.

A survey conducted towards the end of last year found that 87% of the 30 respondents thought recent geopolitical developments would stoke economic volatility around the world over the next three years.

Eight in 10 said that they thought it would increase volatility in stock markets.

It comes in a survey run by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, kicks off this week.

The survey was carried out in November and December last year, so will take into account Hamas’s attack on Israel, and Israel’s invasion of Gaza, but will miss out the UK and US strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

“Amid accelerating divergence, the resilience of the global economy will continue to be tested in the year ahead,” said WEF managing director Saadia Zahidi.

“Though global inflation is easing, growth is stalling, financial conditions remain tight, global tensions are deepening and inequalities are rising – highlighting the urgent need for global co-operation to build momentum for sustainable, inclusive economic growth.”

The survey found that economists’ view of the situation in Europe had worsened significantly since the last quarterly survey was released in September.

The proportion of respondents who expected weak or very weak growth in Europe almost doubled to 77%, the WEF said.

In recent years, the report said, the relationship between the US and China has been characterised by greater rivalry. International trade flows have also been splintered and countries have tilted towards more protectionist policies.

“At the start of 2024, various alliances and simmering global conflicts are buoying concerns that global economic co-operation is faltering,” the report said.

It added: “The gravity of the current momentum is not lost on leaders, however, with many warning of hardening Cold War rhetoric and costly outcomes of fragmentation.”