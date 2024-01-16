Hundreds of Scottish Government staff pay taxes in England, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds of Scottish Government staff pay taxes in England, figures show

By Press Association
The figures were released to the Scottish Tories under freedom of information legislation (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Tories have said it is “embarrassing and telling” that 280 Scottish Government employees pay tax in England.

Figures released to the party under freedom of information show about 1.7% of those working for the Government reside in England, and pay taxes to the UK Government, as of December 27.

In total, 16,345 people work across Scottish Government departments.

The Tories claim the figure demonstrates behavioural change caused by higher income tax rates in Scotland, although it is not clear why staff take decisions to live in England.

Liz Smith
Liz Smith said the figures were ’embarrassing’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The figures come after Deputy First Minister Shona Robison announced further tax divergence from the rest of the UK last month as she laid out the Government’s budget.

Under the plans, the top rate of tax will increase by 1p in the pound, while a new rate for those earning above £75,000 will be introduced.

According to the Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC), those living in Scotland and earning more than £28,850 pay more tax than in the rest of the UK, with the impact largely seen in those earning more than £50,000.

Median earnings for next year, the body said, would be about £28,200.

Scottish Tory finance spokeswoman Liz Smith said the difference in tax rates north and south of the border is a “huge disincentive” for people to live and work in Scotland, adding: “It is embarrassing and telling that so many Scottish Government staff should be paying the rate that applies south of the border to avoid the punitive tax imposed by the SNP.

“While it is entirely understandable that those with valid grounds for doing so – for example, if their family home is in England – should choose to avoid the extra tax imposed by the SNP, it is also a humiliating rebuke to their employer.

“And, after the latest tax hikes in Shona Robison’s disastrous budget, it would be no surprise if more people in the south of Scotland moved house to Berwick or Carlisle – to avoid being clobbered further.”

The figures, she added, “are a portent of the growing behavioural change we can expect in the wider workforce”.

SFC chair Professor Graeme Roy told journalists last month the Scottish Government should undertake work to evaluate the behavioural impact of its tax choices.