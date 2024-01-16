Labour is the ‘party of wealth creation’, Reeves to tell global finance chiefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour is the 'party of wealth creation', Reeves to tell global finance chiefs

By Press Association
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is on a three-day charm offensive in Davos (James Manning/PA)
Rachel Reeves will seek to assure global finance chiefs that the Labour Party “is now the party of wealth creation”.

The shadow chancellor and shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds are joining the annual gathering of international movers and shakers at the World Economic Forum in the exclusive Swiss ski resort of Davos.

The duo have lined up a series of meetings, including with Google, Barclays and Ericsson, as well as with other chief executives, investors and financiers.

With a general election later this year, the visit will be seen as a further sign of Labour’s determination to underline its pro-business credentials under Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership.

Ahead of her three-day trip starting on Tuesday, Ms Reeves wrote in the Telegraph: “The lifeblood of a growing economy can only come from bringing business investment back to Britain’s shores.

“There are some in politics, including those of the old left and Conservative right, who have spent the past few years rallying against, or even insulting, business.

“I profoundly disagree with them.

“To be pro-business and pro-worker are two sides of the same coin.

“That will be my message to business leaders in Davos this week.

“That the Labour Party is now the party of wealth creation in British politics and I want us to be ready to work together from day one on rebuilding our country.

“Together, we will usher in a new era of cooperation, with government and businesses working hand in hand in the national interest.”

The Government is being represented by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron and trade minister Lord Johnson.

The rise of AI is set to be in sharp focus at this year’s gathering, as well as worries over global conflicts.