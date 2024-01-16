Labour is the ‘party of wealth creation’, Reeves to tell global finance chiefs

Rachel Reeves will seek to assure global finance chiefs that the Labour Party “is now the party of wealth creation”.

The shadow chancellor and shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds are joining the annual gathering of international movers and shakers at the World Economic Forum in the exclusive Swiss ski resort of Davos.

The duo have lined up a series of meetings, including with Google, Barclays and Ericsson, as well as with other chief executives, investors and financiers.

With a general election later this year, the visit will be seen as a further sign of Labour’s determination to underline its pro-business credentials under Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership.

Ahead of her three-day trip starting on Tuesday, Ms Reeves wrote in the Telegraph: “The lifeblood of a growing economy can only come from bringing business investment back to Britain’s shores.

“There are some in politics, including those of the old left and Conservative right, who have spent the past few years rallying against, or even insulting, business.

“I profoundly disagree with them.

“To be pro-business and pro-worker are two sides of the same coin.

“That will be my message to business leaders in Davos this week.

“That the Labour Party is now the party of wealth creation in British politics and I want us to be ready to work together from day one on rebuilding our country.

“Together, we will usher in a new era of cooperation, with government and businesses working hand in hand in the national interest.”

The Government is being represented by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron and trade minister Lord Johnson.

The rise of AI is set to be in sharp focus at this year’s gathering, as well as worries over global conflicts.