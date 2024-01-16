Unemployment rate in Scotland down slightly to 3.8%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unemployment rate in Scotland down slightly to 3.8%

By Press Association
The latest figures on unemployment have been published (PA)
Scotland’s unemployment figures have seen little change in the latest data, with the jobless rate at 3.8% between September and November 2023.

The figure is down only slightly from 3.9% in the previous quarter’s experimental data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Meanwhile, the employment rate was at 58.9% and the economic inactivity rate was at 38.8% between September and November. Both of these saw little change from the previous quarter.

Estimates from HMRC suggest there were 2.46 million payrolled employees in Scotland during December, a figure up by 0.9% year-on-year.

Scottish Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said: “These welcome latest figures, for December 2023, show the highest number of payrolled employees in Scotland since the series began.

Neil Gray comments
Neil Gray welcomed the employment figures (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The latest ONS adjusted experimental estimates show that the employment, unemployment and economic inactivity rates for Scotland in September to November 2023 are relatively unchanged over the quarter.

“They reflect the Scottish Government’s commitment to using our limited powers to support more people into work through employability and skills support amid ongoing economic challenges.

“This includes expanding Scotland’s provision of high quality funded childcare to support more parents, and those with caring responsibilities, into work.

“Our devolved employability support is tackling inequalities in Scotland’s labour market by creating a more responsive, joined up and aligned employability system that meets the needs of employers and local job markets, helping people of all ages progress towards, enter and sustain employment.

“However, with industries such as hospitality and agriculture still facing enormous recruitment challenges, the UK Government’s proposed changes to immigration policy will further prevent access to the international labour market that Scotland needs for our economy to prosper.

“With full powers over migration, Scotland could boost its workforce and tackle recruitment challenges.”