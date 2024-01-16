Unemployment rate in Scotland down slightly to 3.8%

Scotland’s unemployment figures have seen little change in the latest data, with the jobless rate at 3.8% between September and November 2023.

The figure is down only slightly from 3.9% in the previous quarter’s experimental data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Meanwhile, the employment rate was at 58.9% and the economic inactivity rate was at 38.8% between September and November. Both of these saw little change from the previous quarter.

Estimates from HMRC suggest there were 2.46 million payrolled employees in Scotland during December, a figure up by 0.9% year-on-year.

Scottish Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said: “These welcome latest figures, for December 2023, show the highest number of payrolled employees in Scotland since the series began.

Neil Gray welcomed the employment figures (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The latest ONS adjusted experimental estimates show that the employment, unemployment and economic inactivity rates for Scotland in September to November 2023 are relatively unchanged over the quarter.

“They reflect the Scottish Government’s commitment to using our limited powers to support more people into work through employability and skills support amid ongoing economic challenges.

“This includes expanding Scotland’s provision of high quality funded childcare to support more parents, and those with caring responsibilities, into work.

“Our devolved employability support is tackling inequalities in Scotland’s labour market by creating a more responsive, joined up and aligned employability system that meets the needs of employers and local job markets, helping people of all ages progress towards, enter and sustain employment.

“However, with industries such as hospitality and agriculture still facing enormous recruitment challenges, the UK Government’s proposed changes to immigration policy will further prevent access to the international labour market that Scotland needs for our economy to prosper.

“With full powers over migration, Scotland could boost its workforce and tackle recruitment challenges.”