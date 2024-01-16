A&E wait time performance below 60% for first time since 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

A&E wait time performance below 60% for first time since 2022

By Press Association
More patients waited above four hours in A&E in the latest week (Ben Birchall/PA)
More patients waited above four hours in A&E in the latest week (Ben Birchall/PA)

Waiting time performance in Scottish emergency departments has declined in the latest weekly data, with 59.4% of patients waiting less than four hours for admission, transfer or discharge.

The most recent figures, for the week ending January 7, show the percentage falling below 60% for the first time since 2022.

During the week ending December 31, the figure stood at 60.6%.

The lowest point in the data series was the week ending December 18, 2022, when it fell to 54.8%.

The most recent week’s data also shows 18.1% of patients spent more than eight hours in an emergency department and 9.0% were there for more than 12 hours.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said: “I am clear that performance remains below the levels we all wish to see and we continue to work closely with boards to support the delivery of sustained improvements.

National winter health campaign
Michael Matheson said pressure is being felt in A&E units across the UK (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The heightened winter pressure being felt by our A&Es, which is not unique to Scotland, with similar challenges being felt by emergency departments throughout the UK, is being impacted by high levels of flu and Covid as well as staff sickness.

“Our winter plan is supporting boards to maximise capacity to meet demand, including expanded Hospital at Home services that are helping more people receive care at home or as close to home as possible, where clinically appropriate. This aims to relieve pressure on the front door of our A&Es.”

Mr Matheson said the Government is also working to tackle delayed discharge in hospitals.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the NHS recovery plan needs an urgent overhaul.

He said: “A year after some of the worst A&E waiting times in history, we find ourselves right back there again.

“Humza Yousaf’s NHS recovery plan appears to have had no impact on the crisis in our NHS.

“Michael Matheson has been too distracted by salvaging his career to focus on the needs of staff and patients.

“Scotland needs a Government laser-focused on the day job.”