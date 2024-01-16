Number of community payback orders issued by Scottish courts up by a fifth

The number of community payback orders (CPOs) issued by Scottish courts increased by a fifth on the previous year, official statistics have revealed.

Scottish Government statistics on justice social work activity in 2022-23 revealed that 14,700 CPOs had commenced.

The figure is up 20% from 2021-22 when 12,200 were issued. However, pre-pandemic years from 2013-14 to 2019-20 saw figures ranging between 16,500 and 19,500.

Of the CPOs issued, 68% were for unpaid work, compared to 67% as supervision requirements.

Russell Findlay, Scottish Tory justice spokesman, said the failure to impose work requirements on almost a third of CPOs “lay bare the reality of the SNP’s relentless weakening and under-funding of Scotland’s criminal justice system”.

The average number of hours given as part of unpaid work also increased, from 127 hours in 2018-19 to 131 hours in 2022-23.

And the successful completion rate for CPOs terminated in 2022-23 was 73%.

Meanwhile, the figures also showed 4,784 diversion from prosecution referrals, which are an alternative to prosecution, were made – the highest on record.

But the number commenced fell by 2% between 2021-22 and 2022-23 to 2,600.

The official data also showed that 1,100 bail supervision cases commenced last year – the highest in the last decade.

The number of drug and treatment testing orders issued fell to its lowest level in a decade – aside from the pandemic-hit 2020-21 – with 301 issued.

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.