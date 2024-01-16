Number of community payback orders issued by Scottish courts up by a fifth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Number of community payback orders issued by Scottish courts up by a fifth

By Press Association
The number of community payback orders issued increased by a fifth in 2022-23 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The number of community payback orders issued increased by a fifth in 2022-23 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The number of community payback orders (CPOs) issued by Scottish courts increased by a fifth on the previous year, official statistics have revealed.

Scottish Government statistics on justice social work activity in 2022-23 revealed that 14,700 CPOs had commenced.

The figure is up 20% from 2021-22 when 12,200 were issued. However, pre-pandemic years from 2013-14 to 2019-20 saw figures ranging between 16,500 and 19,500.

Of the CPOs issued, 68% were for unpaid work, compared to 67% as supervision requirements.

Russell Findlay, Scottish Tory justice spokesman, said the failure to impose work requirements on almost a third of CPOs “lay bare the reality of the SNP’s relentless weakening and under-funding of Scotland’s criminal justice system”.

The average number of hours given as part of unpaid work also increased, from 127 hours in 2018-19 to 131 hours in 2022-23.

And the successful completion rate for CPOs terminated in 2022-23 was 73%.

Meanwhile, the figures also showed 4,784 diversion from prosecution referrals, which are an alternative to prosecution, were made – the highest on record.

But the number commenced fell by 2% between 2021-22 and 2022-23 to 2,600.

The official data also showed that 1,100 bail supervision cases commenced last year – the highest in the last decade.

The number of drug and treatment testing orders issued fell to its lowest level in a decade – aside from the pandemic-hit 2020-21 – with 301 issued.

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.