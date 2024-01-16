Final episode of Mr Bates vs The Post Office watched by more than 10 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Final episode of Mr Bates vs The Post Office watched by more than 10 million

By Press Association
Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which stars Toby Jones, is ITV’s highest-rated drama since 2017 (Yui Mok/PA)
More than 10 million people have watched the final episode of Mr Bates vs The Post Office, making it one of the highest-rated TV dramas of the decade, figures show.

It has also become ITV’s best-performing drama since Broadchurch in 2017.

The four-part series, which depicts the real-life campaign by a subpostmaster and his colleagues to clear their name of fraud, was broadcast by ITV over four nights at the start of the year.

An average of 10.3 million people have watched the concluding episode, shown on January 4, according to official ratings published by the audience research organisation Barb.

They are consolidated ratings, meaning they include people who recorded and watched the programme up to seven days later – the industry standard for measuring TV audiences.

They also include people who watched on tablets, PCs and smartphones, along with viewers who saw the episode on ITVX before it was transmitted on television.

It means Mr Bates vs The Post Office is the fifth most-watched TV drama of the decade so far.

The top three spots are all filled by BBC One police thrillers.

Line Of Duty is in first place, with an average audience of 15.8 million for the final episode of the most recent series in May 2021.

Happy Valley is second, with 11.1 million for its final episode in February 2023, while Vigil is third, with 10.8 million for the final episode of the first series in September 2021.

In fourth place is another dramatisation of real events, The Salisbury Poisonings, with the first episode on BBC One in June 2020 being seen by 10.4 million.

All four episodes of Mr Bates vs The Post Office had average TV audiences of at least nine million.

The ratings for the final episode, 10.32 million, are the highest for an ITV drama since the last episode of Broadchurch – another police thriller – which was seen by 11.6 million in April 2017.

The impact of Mr Bates vs The Post Office has led Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to announce that all of those wrongly prosecuted in England and Wales as part of the scandal could have their names cleared by the end of the year under fast-tracked legislation.