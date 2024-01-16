Tory right’s Rwanda measures last opportunity to get plan right, Jenrick warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tory right’s Rwanda measures last opportunity to get plan right, Jenrick warns

By Press Association
Tory right’s Rwanda measures last opportunity to get plan right, Jenrick warns

Attempts by the Conservative right to strengthen the Government’s Rwanda plan “represent the last opportunity” to make sure it is a strong deterrent to small boat crossings, Robert Jenrick has warned the Government.

The Tory former Home Office minister is leading efforts by a group of Conservative MPs on the right of the party to toughen up the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill as it returns to Parliament.

Mr Jenrick’s amendments to the Bill aim to severely limit individual asylum seekers’ ability to appeal against being put on a flight to Kigali.

He urged Rishi Sunak to accept changes backed by right-wing Tory dissenters, as there was “no reason” why he could not unless the Government’s “goal posts have been shifted”.

The Tory MP for Newark told the Commons his changes, alongside those tabled by veteran Tory Sir Bill Cash, “seek to address the evident flaws of the Bill”.

“They represent the last opportunity for us to get this policy right,” he added.

Mr Jenrick claimed the Bill as it stands will not provide a strong enough deterrent for what he called the “scourge of mass migration”, and claimed it needed to be tougher in order to provide a “sustainable deterrent” to people boarding small boats to cross the English Channel.

In its current state, Mr Jenrick said the Bill left loopholes open which would allow individuals to claim Rwanda would not be safe for them specifically, even if it was deemed a safe country overall.

He warned: “Of course as we have seen in the past, one person will mount a successful challenge, that will create a precedent.”

Mr Jenrick added: “Time and again we will lose these cases in the courts. So the Bill in that respect is legally flawed.”

Mr Jenrick went on to challenge the Prime Minister to accept his amendments, telling MPs: “The Prime Minister set a test to me, and to anyone who shares my determination to tackle this issue, and that was as follows – that he would accept any amendment whether it strengthened this Bill, if there were respectable legal arguments in international law in their favour.”

He claimed “a very eminent lawyer” had found amendments tabled by the Tory right were “compliant with international law”, adding: “That was the test, we have met the test.”

Mr Jenrick went on: “Unless the goal posts have been shifted by the Government, I see no reason why the Prime Minister and the minister couldn’t accept these amendments and enable us to strengthen this Bill once and for all.”