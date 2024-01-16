Trade unions welcome head of civil service’s plea for funds for pay awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Trade unions welcome head of civil service’s plea for funds for pay awards

By Press Association
A major strike by public sector workers on Thursday is expected to be the largest seen in Northern Ireland in recent history (Claudia Savage/PA)
A major strike by public sector workers on Thursday is expected to be the largest seen in Northern Ireland in recent history (Claudia Savage/PA)

Trade unions have welcomed an intervention by the head of Northern Ireland’s civil service asking the Secretary of State to release funds to make pay awards to public sector workers.

Jayne Brady penned a letter to Chris Heaton-Harris on Monday ahead of a major planned strike by public sector workers on Thursday over pay.

An estimated 170,000 public servants in 15 trade unions across many sectors including health, education and civil servants are set to take part in what is expected to be the largest strike seen in Northern Ireland in recent history.

Winter weather Jan 16th 2024
Snow on the grass on the Stormont Estate in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Police staff and Roads Service staff responsible for gritting the roads as temperatures plunge are also set to be involved in the walkouts.

While the UK Government offered a £3.3 billion package to stabilise finances in Northern Ireland, including £600 million to settle public sector pay claims, it will not be made available until the Stormont Assembly is restored.

Ms Brady told Mr Heaton-Harris that this “represents one of the last opportunities to avert the strike action planned for this week”.

“This Thursday will represent the single biggest day of industrial action in a generation, reflecting the strength of feeling and deteriorating, and frankly untenable, position we are now in,” she said.

She said urgent action is required to “address unacceptable public sector pay disparity”, estimated at £634 million to maintain “broad parity” between Northern Ireland civil servants and their colleagues in Great Britain.

Stormont Assembly
Jayne Brady, head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, has issued a plea for funds to Chris Heaton-Harris (Niall Carson/PA)

The Northern Ireland Committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Union (NIC-ICTU) welcomed the letter and called for an immediate budget allocation.

“This has been the position of the trade union movement from the beginning of this dispute. It is also the position of every political party In Northern Ireland,” they said in a statement.

“In response to this, Chris Heaton-Harris continues to parrot the same discredited line he has held throughout this crisis, that fair pay for public servants is not his responsibility, but that of a restored NI Executive.

“The secretary of state’s strategy has clearly failed and it has failed the people of Northern Ireland. It is long past time that this calamitous fiasco was brought to an end.”

Stormont Assembly
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said that his priority is the restoration of the executive in Northern Ireland that can deliver for working people (Liam McBurney/PA)

They added: “The trade union movement is clear, the disruption of industrial action this Thursday can be averted. If the money is made available and negotiations begin, we stand ready to engage.”

A Northern Ireland Office spokesman said: “It’s disappointing to see leaked correspondence at this sensitive time. Our absolute priority and full focus is to see a restored executive delivering for people and workers in Northern Ireland.

“We have offered a fair and generous package worth £3 billion, which will help a restored executive address a range of pressing issues in the round, from public sector pay to support with ensuring sustainable public services.

“This offer is on the table for parties to take forward at pace.”