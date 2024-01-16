US and UK announce biosecurity alliance to counter pandemics and bioterrorism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US and UK announce biosecurity alliance to counter pandemics and bioterrorism

By Press Association
Biosecurity (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Biosecurity (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The UK and US have agreed to work together to counter growing biological threats such as pandemics, antimicrobial resistance and bioterrorism.

The two nations announced a new strategic dialogue on biosecurity on Tuesday.

The Cabinet Office said this will strengthen their collaboration on bio-surveillance to detect threats to humans, animals, plants and the environment; vaccine and therapeutics development; research and development for a swifter response to disease outbreaks; microbial forensics; and promoting global responsible innovation in biotechnology, health and life sciences.

Oliver Dowden
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said the alliance builds resilience in the face of increased biosecurity threats (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Announced by the Cabinet Office and White House National Security Council, the partnership builds on existing commitments made in the Atlantic Declaration signed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden in Washington last June to bolster UK-US economic ties.

In a further bid to boost the UK’s biosecurity capabilities, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden also announced a £2 million uplift for the Guy’s and St Thomas’ respiratory metagenomics project, which uses genetic sequencing to detect pathogens while providing crucial data on emerging diseases.

Mr Dowden, who is visiting St Thomas’ Hospital to see progress on the scheme, said: “I am pleased to be announcing this strategic partnership with the UK’s closest ally, the United States, which reflects our shared ambitions to build resilience in the face of increased biosecurity threats.

“Schemes such as the respiratory metagenomics project are key to increasing our biosecurity, with the work done at Guy’s and St Thomas’ serving the dual purpose of improved NHS diagnosis and informing systems to monitor infectious diseases which threaten the health and economic security of our nation.”

Professor Ian Abbs, chief executive of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Through metagenomic testing, we can now identify and treat infections faster than ever before. Our ambition for diagnosing within hours rather than days is becoming a reality.

“The benefits of this investment in the metagenomics service will in time reach beyond our wards to provide this capability at hospitals across England, identifying emerging pathogens at a national scale.”