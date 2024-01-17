Funding of up to £8m a year announced to support innovation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Funding of up to £8m a year announced to support innovation

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf made the announcement in Hamilton (Andy Buchanan/PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf made the announcement in Hamilton (Andy Buchanan/PA)

First Minister Humza Yousaf has said innovation is “at the heart” of work to grow the economy as he announced long-term funding to support it.

Annual funding of up to £8 million has been allocated to the Scottish Innovation Centres, delivered through the Scottish Funding Council (SFC).

The centres work with Scotland’s colleges, universities and research institutes to drive innovation in businesses as well as in the public and third sectors.

Mr Yousaf announced the funding at the opening of the new National Retrofit Centre for Scotland at Built Environment Smarter Transformation (BE-ST) in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, on Wednesday.

Humza Yousaf visit to Built Environment – Smarter Transformation
Humza Yousaf visited Built Environment – Smarter Transformation (BE-ST) on Wednesday (Andy Buchanan/PA)

The new facility aims to help revolutionise the retrofit of buildings in Scotland through use of new technologies, materials and processes.

Mr Yousaf said: “Innovation and collaboration are at the heart of our work to grow our economy and that is why I am delighted to announce funding of up to £8 million per year for the SFC’s new investment plan for the Innovation Centres.

“This is a long-term commitment that will deliver greater stability and allow them to sustain and deepen their impact.

“The centres allow businesses and organisations to innovate by working with the best from academia to develop new products and processes.

“This will drive positive societal impact and economic prosperity across the country.”

BE-ST supports Scotland’s construction sector, helping the industry embrace innovations like drones, robotics and exoskeletons.