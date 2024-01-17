Ban on disposable vapes may not go far enough to stop vaping, minister told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ban on disposable vapes may not go far enough to stop vaping, minister told

By Press Association
A ban on disposable vapes may not be enough, a Holyrood committee report has said (PA)
A ban on single-use vapes may be insufficient to tackling the rise in youth vaping, a Holyrood committee has warned.

The Health Social Care and Sport Committee has written to public health minister Jenni Minto to express several concerns on the availability of vapes and the regulations placed on them.

It comes after experts gave evidence to suggest a “worrying rise” in young people using nicotine vapour products (NVPs), with data estimating 10% of 13-year-olds were vaping in 2022, compared to just 1% in 2015.

Public health minister Jenni Minto (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government is working towards a ban on disposable vapes, which Ms Minto has previously suggested could be enforced by 2025.

The committee letter cites evidence from Dr Garth Reid, public health consultant at Public Health Scotland, who said a ban on disposables was “unlikely” to be successful without a broad range of approaches.

Committee chair Clare Haughey told the minister: “Given the rise in youth vaping and taking account of the evidence it has heard, the committee welcomes the Scottish Government’s commitment to consider a ban on single-use disposable vapes, widely viewed as a key driver of increased youth uptake.

“With that said, the committee questions whether such prohibition measures will be sufficient on their own to tackle the increase in youth vaping, or if a broader package of measures will be necessary to tackle other drivers and, as outlined by Dr Reid in evidence, to ensure any legislation to ban disposables is ultimately successful.

The committee also raised concern over the lack of an appropriate mechanism to police illicit NVPs due to a lack of trading standards powers, with the minister urged to outline how it is discussing the cross-border issues with the UK Government.

Ministers were also asked to set out how it will monitor the fast-moving industry and its innovations which could undermine the effectiveness of existing and future regulation.

Last year, committee MSPs also raised concern that children as young as age were engaging in the smoking alternative, with calls for vaping products to be removed from open display.

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.