European ban on silver fillings ‘could be straw that breaks NHS dentistry back’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

European ban on silver fillings ‘could be straw that breaks NHS dentistry back’

By Press Association
The British Dental Association said it was set to lose a ‘key weapon’ in the treatment of tooth decay (Alamy/PA)
The British Dental Association said it was set to lose a ‘key weapon’ in the treatment of tooth decay (Alamy/PA)

A new European ruling on silver dental fillings will have significant impacts on NHS dentistry, leading professionals have warned.

The European Parliament has voted to ban dental amalgam – the material used most commonly for NHS permanent fillings in the UK – by January 2025.

The British Dental Association (BDA) said the ban would lead to supply chain issues across the UK.

Northern Ireland would see the largest impact because post-Brexit rules would mean the country would have to phase out dental amalgam on the same basis as European Union member states, the BDA said.

Amalgam is used in around a third of procedures in the UK.

The BDA said alternatives would cost a significant amount more and would also lead to treatment times taking longer.

It warned that the ban could be “the straw that breaks the back of NHS dentistry”.

Writing to the UK’s chief dental officers, the BDA warned the ruling was “likely to significantly affect the delivery of dentistry and population oral health in the UK”.

It added: “We are extremely concerned about the impact this EU phase-out will have on services across the UK, both directly under post-Brexit arrangements and indirectly as a result of supply chain collapse in Europe.

“The loss of a vital restorative material and its replacement with more expensive and time-consuming alternatives is only a further blow to the financial viability of NHS dentistry.”

BDA chairman Eddie Crouch said: “When we are set to lose a key weapon in the treatment of tooth decay, all four UK governments appear asleep at the wheel.

“When alternative materials can’t compete, this will add new costs and new uncertainties to practices already on the brink.

“Without decisive action this could be the straw that breaks the back of NHS dentistry.”