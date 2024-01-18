Economic growth continues to stagnate despite slight improvements, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Economic growth continues to stagnate despite slight improvements, report finds

By Press Association
The Scottish Chambers of Commerce has warned economic growth continues to stagnate in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Chambers of Commerce has warned economic growth continues to stagnate in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ministers have been told to address “stagnant” economic growth as figures from the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC) show businesses face continued pressure from inflation, investment and cashflow.

The quarterly economic indicator for the final months of 2023 shows concerns from predominately small and medium firms have “eased slightly”.

Inflationary concerns fell to their lowest in all of 2023, sitting at 52%, compared to 75% in the previous quarter.

However it is still 20 percentage points higher than the 32% recorded in the first quarter of 2021.

While on balance more firms report an increase in investment than falls, more than half continue to report no changes.

The survey, conducted between November 6 and December 4, received 420 responses, with 95% coming from small to medium businesses with less than 250 employees.

Stephen Leckie, president of the SCC, said: “These latest survey results paint a clear picture: Scotland’s economic growth is stuck in a low growth cycle.

“Persistently high inflation, higher borrowing costs, frozen investment and ongoing global uncertainty are placing businesses under significant pressure.”

He said businesses will now be asking questions as to why the Scottish Government did not replicate business rates reliefs introduced south of the border.

He added companies will be “grappling with the increased tax burden of working in Scotland, making it more challenging to retain and attract talent” following the introduction of a new income tax band.

“Anyone in Scotland who makes more than £28,850 will now pay higher taxes than workers elsewhere in the UK,” he added.

However, prices increases appear to stabilise with 40% of respondents indicating they will raise prices in the next quarter compared to 48% in the previous quarter.”

Murdo Fraser
Tory business spokesman Murdo Fraser said the Scottish Government is ‘hampering’ business (PA)

Joao Sousa, deputy director of the Fraser of Allander Institute, said: “Scotland might not be in a technical recession, but growth has remained subdued, in a stop-start pattern since the beginning of 2022.”

He added the 2024 prospects are a “little more positive” than 2023, leading to “confidence” of sustained economic growth for the year ahead.

Scottish Conservative business spokesman Murdo Fraser said: “This is yet another influential group representing Scottish business to join the chorus begging the SNP to address the stagnant growth that has persisted through their time in Government.

“Without investment and increased productivity, Scotland’s economy cannot grow, and basic services will be unaffordable.

“Yet the SNP’s response has been to increase tax, which the SCC rightly warns will reduce competitiveness and reduce the spending power of households and firms already struggling with a cost-of-living crisis.

“Rather than listen to businesses, it is hampering them with yet more regulation and legislation.

“The SNP should heed this warning from Scotland’s largest business network and urgently revise their policies.”

Scottish Labour economy spokesman Daniel Johnson said: “Businesses are struggling with high inflation, flatlining investment and a workforce crisis – but our two governments have no answers.

“Both the SNP and the Tories have presided over a low growth, low pay economy that is failing businesses and workers alike.”

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said: “I agree with the Scottish Chambers of Commerce assessment on Scotland being in a low growth cycle.

“We remain locked into the UK Government policy-making decisions that the Resolution Foundation says have doubled the productivity gap with France and Germany since 2008 and given the UK stagnant wages, inequality levels that make a typical household income £8,300 worse off and an economy that is 2.5% smaller than it would have been in the European Union.

“That is while Scotland’s economy has experienced faster earnings growth than the rest of the UK in 2023, 4% greater gross domestic product growth per person, and double the UK’s annual productivity growth since 2007.

“For Scotland to truly reach its economic potential and match the growth, productivity and wider economic performance of our European neighbours, we need to take our place as an independent nation in the EU.”