Government ‘largely off track’ on environmental targets, says watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Government ‘largely off track’ on environmental targets, says watchdog

By Press Association
UK wildlife remains in a steady state of decline (Danny Lawson/PA)
UK wildlife remains in a steady state of decline (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Government is “largely off track” on its environmental targets while many policies have been announced but not implemented, the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) has said.

In its second annual report, the watchdog said progress on around half the Government’s goals – such as ensuring there is enough clean air and water, minimising waste and adapting to climate change – is either static or moving in the wrong direction.

The Government said it wants to leave the environment in a better state for the next generation and it set up the OEP after the UK left the European Union as a body to oversee its progress.

OEP chair Dame Glenys Stacey said that overall, improvement efforts have had mixed results but that “deeply concerning adverse environmental trends continue”.

Non-native invasive species, such as the grey squirrel or rhododendron, are growing in number and having an increasingly damaging effect on local wildlife.

Water pollution incidents are not decreasing, although leakages from pipes are, while the amount of waste, including hazardous, is increasing.

The Government is also “behind the curve” on managing exposure to chemicals and pesticides, the OEP said.

Around half the 51 trends monitored by the watchdog are not improving and of the 10 goals in the Government’s Environmental Improvement Plan, seven are largely off track, two are partially on track and one was not assessed.

The OEP said it is concerned about a lack of monitoring in the marine environment and for soils which has made tracking progress in these areas difficult.

Dame Glenys said: “Changing the trajectory requires determination and detailed planning, clarity and transparency, constant evaluation and a willingness to take some difficult decisions when it’s necessary.

“It means doing enough, quickly enough, to get on track and keep on track. And in reality it’s not a matter of choice.

Grey squirrel
Grey squirrels are one example of the invasive species that are displacing UK wildlife (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We must protect and improve the environment for all of us to thrive, knowing as we know, it’s so fundamental to our health and prosperity.”

The OEP stressed that the Government’s “apex goal” of thriving plants and wildlife is still achievable if it speeds up and scales up its efforts.

It described nature-friendly farming as not only low-hanging fruit but the “juiciest one” where the right tools and policies exist with an “enormous evidence base” of what can work.

Professor Robbie McDonald, the OEP’s chief scientist, said: “It’s about effective implementation of that now and making sure that farmers and landowners are fully on board.”

UK nature has been in a state of steady decline over decades because of industrialisation, chemical use in agriculture, habitat destruction, pollution and persecution.

The Government has pledged to reverse this decline in its 25-year Environment Plan, while Labour accused the Conservatives of letting flooding, water pollution and the state of national parks worsen during their time in power.

Environmental group the Wildlife and Countryside Link said the Government must scale up its efforts or its ambitions will end up as “daydreams”, suggesting it could provide more ambitious and generous support for nature-friendly farming.

Dame Glenys said: “With the depleted state of our natural environment and the unprecedented pace of climate change, it does seem to many that we’re at a crossroads.

“And it’s not easy for us as a nation to choose the right path, the right trajectory, to travel together and to travel together at the pace now needed, but we just simply must.”

Environment minister Rebecca Pow said: “Since 2010, the government has created or restored habitat the size of Dorset, and in the last six months alone, we have implemented a ban on single-use plastics, begun the process of creating a new national park, planted nearly 5 million trees and worked with farmers to launch 34 new landscape recovery projects.

“We were always clear that our targets are ambitious, and would require significant work to achieve, but we are fully committed to creating a greener country for future generations and going further and faster to deliver for nature.

“We will carefully review the Office for Environmental Protection’s findings and respond in due course.”