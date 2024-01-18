Councils face challenges in offering parents wraparound childcare – charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Councils face challenges in offering parents wraparound childcare – charity

By Press Association
Parents find it difficult to access childcare for before and after school hours, a study has found (PA)
Councils face significant challenges in making sure parents can access childcare that meets their needs before and after school, a study suggests.

A report by the Coram Family and Childcare charity – commissioned by the Local Government Association – highlighted “persistent shortages in sufficiency” of wraparound childcare for families with primary-aged children.

It comes after the Government set out its ambition for all parents of primary-aged children in England to be able to access care in school between 8am-6pm by September 2026.

In his spring budget last year, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced £289 million of “start-up” funding to help schools and local authorities expand wraparound childcare for working parents.

The charity’s research, which carried out interviews with parents, local authorities and sector experts, said making sure there is sufficient wraparound childcare available will be a challenge in some areas.

Childcare providers raised concerns about the difficulty of finding staff who were willing to work an hour in the morning and from 3.30pm-6pm.

There were also concerns about how the expansion of wraparound childcare could affect quality as the regulations around school age children are “less prescriptive than for pre-school children”.

“While there are pressures around recruitment and retention right across the childcare sector, for wraparound childcare this could create particular risks around whether it is possible to get the right people with the right skills to fulfil the role,” the report said.

Some interviewees suggested the Government’s funding for just term-time childcare for primary school pupils was a “missed opportunity” and would not meet working parents’ needs in school holidays.

The report said: “Many felt that the pressures were currently greater during the holidays rather than term-time and that, by not supporting holiday childcare, the intervention was unlikely to achieve its aim of supporting parents to work.”

Parents working atypical hours, those who had long commutes, and single parents reported difficulty in finding childcare to match their needs.

It added: “Parents did not think that provision was always flexible enough to reflect their working lives.

“They felt providers could be too rigid around needing to book sessions far in advance, there were not always sufficient places, and the hours could be too limited.”

Many interviewees were also concerned about the sufficiency of wraparound childcare for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The report said: “There were particular concerns from parents about whether there was enough childcare for children with SEND and that the funding available for them was often inadequate.”

It added: “Both parents and stakeholder experts felt that children with SEND were particularly poorly served by the current wraparound childcare market.”

Ellen Broome, head of Coram Family and Childcare, said: “We know that wraparound childcare is vital for giving parents greater flexibility to work and providing important opportunities for children to learn, develop and have fun outside of school.

“Yet it has long been the Cinderella service of childcare provision, lacking adequate funding or policy recognition.

“We have arrived at a crucial time for this service. Today’s report sheds light on what we must do to ensure that all families benefit from this renewed focus and investment.

“To make the most of this vital opportunity, the Government’s expansion must pay close attention to what parents need.”

Louise Gittins, chair of the LGA’s Children and Young People Board, said: “This report sheds useful light on the challenges facing local authorities, parents and providers in meeting existing and expected demand as part of the wraparound expansion.

“Local authorities work hard to ensure that this is a success and want to continue to work closely with central government to make improvements to the programme.

“However, they are under significant pressures and are having to target their teams in areas that need immediate focus, meaning some local areas have not been able to prioritise wraparound care.”

A DfE spokesperson said: “This government is rolling out the single biggest investment in childcare in England ever, including £289 million so that every local authority can deliver wraparound care from 8am to 6pm for all working parents of primary school children who need it by 2026.

“Local authorities will have the flexibility to use funding in the way that best meets their local needs, including to support children with SEND, and comes on top of a £100 million capital funding boost for more early years and wrapround places.

“We will also shortly be announcing a new national recruitment campaign to support recruitment across providers of early years and wraparound care.”