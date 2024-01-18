Hunt to tell Davos summit: Britain is on the up and open for business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Hunt to tell Davos summit: Britain is on the up and open for business

By Press Association
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will tell Davos that the UK is ‘on the up’ (Aaron Chown/PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will tell Davos that the UK is ‘on the up’ (Aaron Chown/PA)

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will tell political and business leaders at the World Economic Forum that the UK is “on the up and open for business”.

Mr Hunt’s trip to the exclusive Swiss ski resort of Davos to join the annual gathering of international movers and shakers will be the first time a UK chancellor has attended the forum in five years.

The Treasury said the Chancellor will use his visit to champion the UK’s ambition to be a science and technology superpower and pitch that the country is ripe for investment from the international business community.

Ahead of his trip on Thursday, Mr Hunt said: “I’ll be in Davos to tell the world that Britain, a nation of great innovation, is on the up and open for business.

“We boast some of the best and brightest businesses in sectors of the future like digital technology and life sciences.

“It is these areas of strength that are going to drive growth across the UK economy in years to come.”

His comments come despite the UK recording a surprise jump in inflation.

The Office for National Statistics revealed on Wednesday that Consumer Prices Index inflation rose to 4% in December, up from 3.9% in November – marking the first increase since February last year.

The rise caught traders off-guard and pushed back expectations that interest rates could be cut soon by the Bank of England.

While in Davos, the Chancellor will host a panel discussion, featuring the likes of the chief executives of Microsoft and pharmaceutical giant Moderna, on global headwinds in technology and the impact they could have on Britain.

He will also participate in a panel titled Technology in a Turbulent World, discussing the role of technology in economic growth.

Mr Hunt will use the trip to outline Britain’s approach to regulation and use of artificial intelligence (AI) following the UK’s hosting of the world’s first AI safety summit at Bletchley Park in November, Treasury officials said.

They said the senior Conservative, who will be the first UK chancellor to attend the Davos summit since 2019, will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with the bosses of world-leading companies to encourage inward investment into the UK.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has also been at the forum representing the UK Government.

Jonathan Reynolds, Labour’s shadow business secretary, is there with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Rachel Reeves
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has been in Davos for Labour (James Manning/PA)

Responding to the Chancellor’s remarks ahead of his visit to Davos, Mr Reynolds said: “After 14 years of economic failure, the Labour Party is now the party of business in British politics.

“Labour has a plan to deliver growth, unlock investment and make people better off.

“All the Conservatives are offering is five more years of failure.”

Ms Reeves told a panel event organised by the forum on Wednesday that Labour’s economic approach would differ from so-called “Bidenomics” because the party “just don’t have the luxury” to spend as heavily to expand the supply side of the economy.

The senior Opposition figure said Labour would rely more on planning reforms and non-fiscal levers to boost growth if it wins the next election.

Asked whether the so-called “Bidenomics” of the US President would form a blueprint for Labour’s plan if the party wins the next election, she said: “Our aims are similar and our diagnosis is similar… but the policy prospectus in the UK will be different.

“For me it will be primarily the non-fiscal levers to grow our supply.”

Labour would aim to get debt down as a share of GDP and then “subject to that” would make long-term investments, she said.

Ms Reeves said “all of our policies, including the commitment to get to a zero carbon economy” would be subject to its fiscal rules.

It comes after the party published a campaigning brief that failed to mention its commitment to invest £28 billion annually into green projects.