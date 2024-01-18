Sir Keir Starmer has ‘no skeletons’ waiting to come out this general election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Keir Starmer has ‘no skeletons’ waiting to come out this general election

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he has “no skeletons in the closet” from his time in charge of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) ahead of the general election.

Sir Keir told ITV that while mistakes were made when he was in charge of the CPS, there is no “smoking gun” for the Tories to use against him as the two major UK parties prepare to embark on the campaign trail.

The Conservative Party has previously used Sir Keir’s time as CPS director, which was from 2008 to 2013, against him.

In April 2023, Rishi Sunak criticised Sir Keir during a Commons debate, dubbing him “Sir Softie”.

The Prime Minister also told his fellow MPs at the time that Sir Keir was “soft on crime, soft on criminals”.

Sir Keir Starmer during his time as director of public prosecutions (Lewis Whyld/PA)

But, despite previous attempts to use his time as director of public prosecutions against him, Sir Keir said he is not concerned about his past coming back to haunt him.

“If they want to attack me for decisions when I was director of public prosecutions, we had 7,000 staff, we made nearly a million decisions a year,” he said in an interview for ITV programme Keir Starmer: Up Close – Tonight, airing Thursday on ITV.

He added: “Will there be mistakes there? Of course there will, but there’ll be no smoking gun, no skeletons in the closet.”

Sir Keir also told the programme that he never thought former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would win the 2019 general election, despite serving in his shadow cabinet.

“I didn’t think the Labour Party was in a position to win the last election,” he said.

“I didn’t obviously vote for Jeremy Corbyn in 2015 or 2016. On the contrary, I resigned.”

Sir Keir said he felt a “responsibility” to stay as shadow Brexit secretary in Mr Corbyn’s shadow cabinet.

He said: “I thought that once that 2016 Brexit referendum had happened, I took the view that what then followed in the next few years was going to be felt for generations. And that I thought it was my responsibility to play a full part in that.”

Sir Keir Starmer and former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn (PA)

Sir Keir also spoke of what he intends to do if he does become the next prime minister.

He told ITV that if Labour win the election, he does not want to grow the economy by taking more money from the super-rich and redistributing it to the poorest.

“That isn’t how I want to grow the economy,” he said.

“Of course, I believe in redistribution, but I don’t think redistribution is the sort of one word answer for millions of people across the country.”

Despite his recent praise of former Conservative leader Margaret Thatcher, he also told ITV he believes she tore communities apart.

“What she did was a clarity of mission and purpose. But actually what she did was very destructive,” he said.

The Labour leader previously wrote in a Sunday Telegraph opinion piece that Mrs Thatcher sought to “drag Britain out of its stupor by setting loose our natural entrepreneurialism”.

In a subsequent Tonight programme, ITV will interview Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Keir Starmer: Up Close – Tonight will air Thursday on ITV1 and ITVX at 8.30pm.