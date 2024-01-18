Mortgage and credit card default rates jumped in run-up to Christmas – lenders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mortgage and credit card default rates jumped in run-up to Christmas – lenders

By Press Association
Default rates on mortgages and credit cards increased in the run-up to Christmas, according to a Bank of England survey of lenders.

Banks and building societies reported that both defaults and losses given default increased on mortgages in the fourth quarter of 2023 – and both were expected to increase further in early 2024.

Lenders also reported that default rates on non-mortgage lending to households increased in the fourth quarter and were also expected to increase in the first quarter of this year, the credit conditions survey found.

Within this, over the previous three months, default rates for credit cards increased and defaults for other loans slightly increased. Defaults for credit cards and for other loans were expected to increase in early 2024.

Defaults for credit cards were expected by lenders to increase in early 2024 (PA)

Lenders reported that default rates on lending to businesses were unchanged for firms of all sizes in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Default rates were expected to increase slightly for small and medium-sized businesses, and to be unchanged for large businesses in the first quarter of this year.

The Bank surveys lenders every quarter and the latest survey was carried out between November 20 and December 8 2023.

Lenders are asked in the survey about credit conditions over the previous three months and their expectations for the three months ahead.

The results do not necessarily reflect the views of the Bank of England.

Lenders also reported that demand for mortgages from both home buyers and homeowners remortgaging fell in the fourth quarter of 2023. Both were expected to increase in early 2024.

Demand for credit card lending fell in the fourth quarter but was also expected to increase in the early months of this year.

Meanwhile, demand for corporate lending was expected to be unchanged for small and medium-sized businesses early this year, and expected to increase slightly for large businesses.

Riz Malik, founder and director at R3 Mortgages, told website Newspage: “The increase in default rates is concerning and highlights that we are certainly not out of the woods yet. Those who are struggling should speak to their lender or seek advice to see if there are any other options to restructure their debt as early as possible.”