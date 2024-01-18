Fujitsu will not bid for Government contracts during Horizon inquiry – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fujitsu will not bid for Government contracts during Horizon inquiry – minister

By Press Association
Fujitsu has told the Government it will not bid for Government contracts whilst an inquiry into the Post Office Horizon scandal is ongoing (PA)
Fujitsu will not bid for Government contracts whilst an inquiry into the Post Office Horizon scandal is ongoing, Cabinet Office minister Alex Burghart has said.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Burghart said the Japanese technology company has written to the Cabinet Office to say it is “voluntarily” undertaking not to bid for Government contracts during that time, unless asked.

It comes amid calls for the company to be blocked from bidding for future contracts.

Hundreds of subpostmasters were wrongly convicted of stealing after the defective Horizon accounting system, developed by Fujitsu’s ICL business, made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

The Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry is currently ongoing.

Sir David Davis had called for companies with ‘terrible track records’ to be banned from bidding for Government contracts (PA)

Mr Burghart told the Commons on Thursday: “This morning (the) Cabinet Office received a letter from Fujitsu voluntarily undertaking not to bid for Government contracts whilst the inquiry is ongoing, unless of course the Government ask them to.”

He was responding to Conservative former cabinet minister Sir David Davis, who called for companies like Fujitsu to be blocked from bidding for future Government contracts on the basis of having “terrible track records”.

Sir David told the Commons: “This week it’s been reported the Government tried to block Fujitsu from bidding for future contracts on the basis of woeful performance in previous contracts.

“Government lawyers advised this could not be done. They are wrong. So, will the Government give further serious thought to blocking large companies like Fujitsu with terrible track records from bidding for future contracts, and if absolutely necessary legislate accordingly?”

Mr Burghart also told Sir David: “There are clearly defined circumstances in which the Government can exclude companies from bidding for contracts.”

Fujitsu’s involvement with the public sector is significant, both in terms of services provided and the company’s UK revenues.

Since 2012, the public sector as a whole has awarded Fujitsu almost 200 contracts worth a combined total of £6.8 billion, according to analysts Tussell.

About 43 of those contracts are still in operation, worth a total of £3.6 billion, including the contract for the Post Office Horizon system, and multiple Government departments including the Home Office, the Foreign Office, Defra and the Ministry of Defence.

Earlier this month the Prime Minister’s spokesman did not say the Government would stop awarding contracts to the company if it was found to be at fault.

They said only that companies’ conduct was “in general” considered as part of the procurement process.

Earlier this week, Fujitsu Europe director Paul Patterson apologised to subpostmasters who had been wrongly convicted as a result of problems within the Horizon software.

He conceded there were “bugs and errors in the system” and said Fujitsu had a “moral obligation” to contribute towards compensation.