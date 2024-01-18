Labour branded ‘separatist’ after review finds Welsh independence ‘viable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour branded ‘separatist’ after review finds Welsh independence ‘viable’

By Press Association
Penny Mordaunt attacked the Labour Party over Welsh independence (PA)
Penny Mordaunt attacked the Labour Party over Welsh independence (PA)

Labour were branded a “separatist party” by Penny Mordaunt after an independent report commissioned by the Welsh Government said independence is a viable option for Wales.

The Independent Commission On the Constitutional Future Of Wales found independence would be “viable” but “the most uncertain option”, with enhancing devolution and a federal system also considered.

Commons Leader Ms Mordaunt said: “It is a sad and sorry state that the most vibrant separatist party in the UK now is not the SNP, it is the Labour Party.”

The review was independent but commissioned by the Labour-led Welsh Government.

She was responding in the House of Commons to Plaid Cymru’s Hywel Williams (Arfon), who called for the report’s findings to be debated by MPs in Parliament.

Mr Williams said: “Independence is a viable option for Wales’s future and the status quo is not – those are two of the most striking conclusions of the Independent Commission On The Constitutional Future Of Wales.”

He added: “Whatever the views across the House, and the Leader’s views, I think any sensible UK Government with a sincere concern for the governance of my country would engage with this change that is already afoot.

“So will the Leader of the House demonstrate just such a sincere concern by arranging a full-scale debate on the commission’s report, perhaps around the time of St David’s Day on March 1?”

Ms Mordaunt responded: “On this side of the House we will always defend the union of the United Kingdom.

“We have many services which are devolved. It pains me to see many services that are being run by the Welsh Government being run very badly to the detriment of Welsh citizens.”

She added: “We will always defend the union and, if he applies for a debate, I’m sure many on my side will turn up and do precisely that.

