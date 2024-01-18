Confidence in Tory leadership falls to levels last seen when Truss PM – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Confidence in Tory leadership falls to levels last seen when Truss PM – poll

By Press Association
The Ipsos survey follows a run of concerning polls for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Leon Neal/PA)
The Ipsos survey follows a run of concerning polls for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Leon Neal/PA)

Public confidence in the Conservatives’ leadership of the UK has fallen to levels last seen when Liz Truss was prime minister, a new poll has suggested.

Some 25% of the public told pollster Ipsos UK they were confident that the Conservatives could provide “strong and stable leadership”, with 70% saying they did not.

The figures were similar to those seen shortly before Ms Truss left office in October 2022, when 71% said they did not have confidence in the Tories’ leadership.

They also represented a deterioration from when Rishi Sunak took over. Once Ms Truss had been replaced, the number of people saying they lacked confidence in the party fell to 54%, but this had risen again over the past year.

Ipsos director of politics Keiran Pedley said: “These figures suggest that any recovery of the Conservative brand that occurred when Rishi Sunak took over as Prime Minister has more or less been reversed.

“Voters are as unconvinced in the Conservative’s ability to provide strong and stable leadership as they were in the dying days of Liz Truss’s premiership – and they are equally negative about the party’s long-term economic plan.”

The figures were similar to those seen shortly before Liz Truss left office in October 2022 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In a Downing Street press conference on Thursday, Mr Sunak insisted his economic plan was working and had already shown “demonstrable” progress, pointing to last year’s fall in inflation and the cut to national insurance at the start of 2024.

But the Ipsos poll, which surveyed 1,010 British adults between January 9 and 10, found 69% of the public said they lacked confidence that the Conservatives had a good long-term economic plan for Britain, with 26% saying the opposite.

Confidence in Labour was “lukewarm at best”, Mr Pedley said, but the opposition still outscored the Government on both leadership and economic questions.

Some 59% said they thought a Sir Keir Starmer premiership was the likely outcome of the next election (Lucy North/PA)

Some 39% said they were confident Labour could provide strong and stable leadership, with 53% saying the opposite, while 36% said they had confidence in Labour’s long-term economic plan.

Despite this “lukewarm” confidence, a clear majority said they expected Sir Keir Starmer to become prime minister after the election expected to take place later this year.

Some 59% said they thought a Starmer premiership was the likely outcome of the next election – the highest figure yet recorded for the Labour leader – while some 20% thought it was likely that Mr Sunak would remain in Downing Street.

The Ipsos survey follows a run of concerning polls for Mr Sunak, with a YouGov poll on Monday suggesting Labour was on course to win a 1997-style majority and another YouGov poll on Thursday giving the opposition a 27-point lead.